U.S. Chamber Welcomes 16 New Members to Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed 16 new executives to its Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100).
These experienced leaders advise the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, enhance lobbying and coalition work, recommend programming, and strengthen outreach to the business and chamber communities.
“The CCC100 has a long-standing reputation as one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community,” said Sara Armstrong, Vice President and Managing Director, Federation Relations and Coalition Partnerships at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “These appointments reflect our continued dedication to naming diverse, high-profile leaders to serve on this important committee.”
New members:
- Mike Brenan, President and CEO, South Carolina Chamber of Commerce
- Josh Brown, President and CEO, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry
- Elizabeth “Liz” Catucci, President and CEO, Northern Rhode Island Chamber
- Kara Corches, President, Missouri Chamber of Commerce & Industry
- Nicole Crain, President, Iowa Association of Business & Industry
- Jeff Griffin, President and CEO, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
- Robert Heidt, President and CEO, Sacramento Metro Chamber
- Leslie Hielema, President and CEO, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce
- Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, President and CEO, Boise Metro Chamber
- Charlie Moore, President and CEO, McLean County Chamber of Commerce
- Glenn Morris, President and CEO, Western Association of Chamber Executives
- Chad Newell, President, Greater Hattiesburg Development Partnership
- Ann Silver, Chief Executive Officer, Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce
- Amy Spear, President, Vermont Chamber of Commerce
- Brooke Thomson, President and CEO, Associated Industries of Massachusetts
- Sandra Wilson, President, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce
