NotaryLive Expands Digital Notarization Platform to Pennsylvania and Rhode Island

NotaryLive expands its remote online notarization platform to Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, now offering secure digital notarial services across twelve states.

NANUET, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NotaryLive, a leading provider of remote online notarization technology, today announced the active onboarding of commissioned notaries in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island to its digital platform. This expansion enables notaries in both states to perform remote online notarizations through NotaryLive's secure, state-approved technology.The addition of Pennsylvania and Rhode Island expands NotaryLive's operational presence to twelve states, joining Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. This growth reflects the increasing demand for secure digital notarization services across the United States."The digital transformation of notarial services continues to accelerate across the country," said Joshua Stankard, CEO of NotaryLive. "Pennsylvania and Rhode Island notaries can now leverage secure technology to serve clients efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."Through NotaryLive's platform, commissioned notaries can perform remote notarizations 24/7, utilizing advanced identity verification technology and secure video conferencing that complies with state regulations. Each transaction is recorded and maintained according to state requirements, ensuring a complete and secure audit trail.Commissioned notaries in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island interested in offering remote online notarization services can visit notarylive.com or contact support@notarylive.com for more information.About NotaryLiveNotaryLive is dedicated to simplifying and modernizing document notarization through its secure online platform, empowering life's signature moments. Founded in 2018, NotaryLive combines advanced identity verification technology with remote online notarization capabilities to serve clients nationwide. The platform connects users with certified notaries 24/7 through secure video conferencing while maintaining strict compliance with state regulations. NotaryLive serves a diverse client base across industries including real estate, insurance, legal services, financial services, construction, healthcare, automotive, virtual mailbox services, estate planning, property management, and government agencies. For more information, visit notarylive.com.

