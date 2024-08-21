Submit Release
NotaryLive Welcomes Notaries from Virginia, Colorado, and New Jersey to its Remote Online Notarization Platform

Virginia, Colorado, and New Jersey notaries now have access to cutting-edge online platform, marking a significant milestone in NotaryLive's growth

This expansion represents a significant step forward in our mission to make notarizations more accessible, efficient, and secure”
— Joshua Stankard
NANUET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NotaryLive, a premier provider of online notary services, proudly announces its latest achievement: onboarding notaries from Virginia, Colorado and New Jersey to their remote online notarization (RON) platform. This milestone significantly enhances the accessibility and convenience of online notarization services for individuals and businesses in these states.

With the inclusion of notaries from Virginia, Colorado, and New Jersey, NotaryLive continues to drive the digital transformation of the notary industry. Utilizing advanced technology, stringent security protocols, and strict compliance measures, NotaryLive provides a seamless and trustworthy platform for obtaining legally binding notarizations from the comfort of one’s home or office.

"We're excited to welcome notaries from Virginia, Colorado, and New Jersey to our platform, said Joshua Stankard, CEO and Founder of NotaryLive.

"This expansion represents a significant step forward in our mission to make notarizations more accessible, efficient, and secure."

NotaryLive's innovative technology addresses the limitations of traditional notarization methods, which often require in-person meetings and can be time-consuming and geographically restrictive. The platform enables secure and efficient online notarization, available anytime and anywhere, while maintaining the highest standards of legal compliance.

Through the utilization of NotaryLive, Virginia, Colorado and New Jersey notaries will be able to expand their reach, serve a broader client base, and streamline their notarization processes. The platform's intuitive interface, real-time collaboration tools, and secure storage of notarized documents make it an indispensable tool for notaries in the digital age.

“We’re transforming the notary experience in Virginia, Colorado, and New Jersey by empowering notaries to reach more clients and simplify their workflows”, says Azyea Merino, Operations Project Manager, “Our technology brings people together, creating a diverse pool of experts. Our platform expands their reach and fosters a community of skilled professionals dedicated to secure, efficient notarization services.”

For notaries in Virginia, Colorado, and New Jersey interested in expanding their services through NotaryLive's platform, please visit here or contact our support team at support@notarylive.com.

About NotaryLive:
Founded in 2018, NotaryLive is at the forefront of the digital transformation in notary services. The company's mission is to make notarizations more accessible, efficient, and secure through innovative technology and strict compliance measures. NotaryLive serves thousands of clients across the United States, from individual consumers to large corporations.

