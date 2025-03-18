Justin Henry of DogWatch Cleveland Recognized with Prestigious Top Dog Award

Dogwatch Hidden Fences of Cleveland

DogWatch Cleveland Celebrates National Recognition for Outstanding Sales and Customer Service Excellence

It’s an incredible honor to be named among the Top 10 DogWatch dealers in the country” — Justin Henry

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DogWatch Cleveland is proud to announce that Justin Henry has been honored with the esteemed Top Dog Award for outstanding sales achievement. This honor is granted to the top 10 DogWatch dealers across the nation whose hard work and dedication have resulted in the highest number of systems sold.Justin Henry achieved this milestone by exceeding the ambitious sales goal set by DogWatch corporate at the beginning of the year. This recognition reflects not only his personal commitment to excellence but also the tireless effort of the entire DogWatch Cleveland team in delivering exceptional pet containment solutions to families and their beloved pets throughout the region.“It’s an incredible honor to be named among the Top 10 DogWatch dealers in the country,” said Justin Henry, owner of DogWatch Cleveland. “This award is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our team to providing the best protection and freedom for pets. We are passionate about what we do and grateful to our community for their continued support.”The Top Dog Award celebrates excellence in sales and customer service and highlights the commitment DogWatch dealers have to ensuring pets remain safe, happy, and secure. Locally owned and operated, DogWatch Cleveland has built a reputation for providing high-quality outdoor hidden fences , indoor pet containment products, and professional training services tailored to each customer’s unique needs.DogWatch’s cutting-edge technology, including its patented FM SafeLinksignal and industry-leading two-year battery life, sets it apart in the pet containment industry. These innovations, combined with DogWatch Cleveland's accessible, customer-focused service, drive their continued success and ability to enhance the lives of pets and pet owners alike.Justin Henry’s Top Dog Award underscores DogWatch Cleveland’s standing as a trusted leader in the pet containment space and reinforces their commitment to earning the loyalty of dogs and their owners across Cleveland and surrounding areas.For more information about DogWatch Cleveland and their award-winning pet containment solutions, please visit www.dogwatchcleveland.com or call (440) 307-0018.About DogWatch ClevelandDogWatch Cleveland serves Cleveland and surrounding regions with premium outdoor hidden fences, indoor and mobile pet containment solutions, and training services. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the pet containment industry and a passion for pets, DogWatch Cleveland is dedicated to safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service.

