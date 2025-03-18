Four Graduate from Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court

Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court celebrated the graduation of four veterans on March 12, 2025, in Grand Island. The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Veterans Treatment Court Judge John Marsh presided over the ceremony, and Joshua Whited, a veteran, member of the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court, and Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist, was the keynote speaker.

Veterans Treatment Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court's goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Angela Smith, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (308) 385-6216 email: angela.smith@nejudicial.gov

Photos: Judge John Marsh and graduates Andrew, Richard, and Sam.