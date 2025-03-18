B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner for Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation EXPO25

As the designated marketing partner, B2i Digital will showcase digital profiles for participating companies B2i Digital, Inc., a specialized digital marketing firm focused on investor engagement, has been selected as the Marketing Partner for the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation EXPO25

B2i Digital will showcase AI-focused innovators ahead of the May 21st event, facilitating connections between forward-thinking companies & strategic investors

We value our partnership with Ladenburg Thalmann and appreciate the opportunity to support EXPO25. Our digital marketing strategies aim to amplify the unique narratives of participating companies.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc., a specialized digital marketing firm focused on investor engagement, has been selected as the Marketing Partner for the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation EXPO25 , scheduled for May 21, 2025, at Convene 101 Park Avenue in New York City. The event will highlight approximately 50 cutting-edge technology companies leveraging artificial intelligence in transformative ways.The full-day conference will feature three presentation tracks, one-on-one meeting opportunities, and the distinctive 'Ladenburg Expo format' that enables companies to demonstrate their technologies in a dynamic setting. Michael Gideon, Co-President and CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann, commented, "The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence has created unprecedented potential across virtually every industry. EXPO25 offers a curated forum where exceptional innovators can connect with investors who recognize the long-term value of these technological breakthroughs."Mark Green, Managing Director, Technology Investment Banking at Ladenburg Thalmann, added, "Our selection process identifies companies that aren't just using AI as a buzzword, but are applying it to solve genuine market challenges. This conference represents our commitment to bringing truly differentiated opportunities to our investor network."David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, remarked, "We value our partnership with Ladenburg Thalmann and appreciate the opportunity to support EXPO25. Our digital marketing strategies are designed to amplify the unique narratives of participating companies, ensuring they reach investors who can truly recognize their technological innovations and market potential."As the designated marketing partner, B2i Digital will showcase digital profiles for participating companies, implement targeted social media campaigns, and execute strategic marketing initiatives to maximize visibility and engagement before, during, and after the conference.For more information about the Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation EXPO25, visit: https://b2idigital.com/ladenburg-innovation-expo B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is a marketing partner of the Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation EXPO25. B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is not an affiliate of Ladenburg Thalmann and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Ladenburg Thalmann in any capacity. Ladenburg Thalmann has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. Content about any specific company was provided and approved by that company or available in the public domain. B2I DIGITAL, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy of the information contained herein. No content contained herein shall be considered an offer to solicit the sale of any security.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage, and overall company story. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim’s investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Ladenburg ThalmannLadenburg Thalmann is a US middle market diversified financial services firm headquartered in New York and engaged in investment banking, focusing on fundraising, buyside & sellside M&A, high-yield debt, and private equity access for public and private companies. The firm also provides equity research, institutional sales and trading, independent brokerage, advisory services, trust services, and asset management. Together with its parent, Osaic, Ladenburg Thalmann has over 12,000 financial advisors in the US, managing over $650 billion in client assets. Ladenburg is a member of NYSE, NYSE American, FINRA, all other principal exchanges, and SIPC. Securities are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. broker-dealer, and advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management ("LTAM"), an SEC registered investment advisor.Ladenburg Thalmann Contact:Mark Greenmgreen@ladenburg.com800.995.5267

