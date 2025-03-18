Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Jose Manuel Cendan Ley, 29, was arrested on March 17 for the unlawful performance of an abortion and the unlicensed practice of medicine.

Ley performed illegal medical procedures as a medical assistant at Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, TX and assisted Maria Margarita Rojas in providing at least one illegal abortion. Attorney General Paxton announced the arrest of Rojas for performing illegal abortions yesterday.

Ley is a Cuban national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was later paroled under the open borders policies enacted by the lawless Biden Administration.

“Individuals killing unborn babies by performing illegal abortions in Texas will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and I will not rest until justice is served,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will continue to fight to protect life and work to ensure that anyone guilty of violating our state’s pro-life laws is held accountable.”

In connection to this investigation, Rubildo Labanino Matos, 54, was also arrested on March 8 upon returning to the U.S. from Cuba. Matos, a nurse practitioner whose license is currently on probation by the Board of Nursing, is charged with conspiracy to practice medicine without a license.

The arrests were made following an extensive investigation, which remains ongoing, by Attorney General Paxton’s Law Enforcement Division.