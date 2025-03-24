Newsmatics Engages Student PR Leaders on Media Transparency, Fake News at PRSSA Event

PRSSA event emphasizes collaboration and leadership development

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public relations students from across the country recently gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina, to boost their leadership skills, discuss ways to improve collaboration, and learn about Newsmatics’ efforts to combat misinformation in today's media world.The news technology company proudly served as a sponsor for another consecutive year at the recent Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) Leadership Assembly.Marketing leaders from Newsmatics spoke with PRSSA members about the company's ongoing dedication to media transparency and addressing fake news. Through interactive discussions, Newsmatics demonstrated its commitment to these crucial issues.The two-day event empowered student leaders to collaborate with others in their field, while stressing the importance of enhancing leadership abilities.Representatives from the news technology company engaged with students from various PRSSA chapters nationwide, including attendees from as far away as Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The in-person interactions allowed students to gain valuable insights into Newsmatics' innovative and diverse company culture."It was great being there in person," said Michaela Wright, marketing team leader at Newsmatics. "Speaking with them and giving them an idea of our company culture and what we do definitely sparked a lot of their interest."Wright and another team leader from the company distributed postcards to students detailing opportunities to gain hands-on experience in content marketing, press release creation, social media, and internal communications through their summer marketing communications internship . Students were also excited to learn that the internship program is fully remote.“Connecting directly with students from various chapters and learning about their goals was a valuable experience,” said Michelle Marrero, customer support team leader at EIN Presswire Meanwhile, they explained to students the various dimensions of the news technology platform, which includes a host of product lines such as EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing Newsmatics News Index , and Perspectify , among others.Newsmatics is passionate about supporting the next generation of PR professionals and fostering a more transparent and informed media environment, and it continues to participate in PRSSA events.Newsmatics has partnered with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics in Brno, Czech Republic, to collaborate on data science, data analysis, and AI technology. The company is also a partner of Georgetown University’s Hoyalytics. These partnerships aim to provide new opportunities for students who have been involved with the programs, fostering their growth and equipping them with valuable skills upon graduation.ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com

