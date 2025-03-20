Arsenal Credit Union, St. Luke’s and Arnold Recreation Center partner to bring community free biometric screenings

Arnold Credit Union Associates receiving CPR training from Rock Community Fire Protection District

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In both February and March, local community members took advantage of free biometric screens performed by St. Luke’s Hospital at the Arnold Recreation Center hosted by Arsenal Credit Union and the City of Arnold. The events aimed to educate the community on health topics, provide screening and early detection and engage our community members to live a healthier lifestyle.

This community-focused event aimed to provide an easy way to monitor health indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose levels. St. Luke’s clinical team reviewed results and provided personal insights and resources to attendees.

“St. Luke’s is dedicated to improving the lives of the communities we serve and partnering with Arsenal Credit Union to deliver lipid and glucose screenings along with personal consultations, proved to be a valued and needed service in the Arnold community. St. Luke’s appreciates the chance to serve the Arnold community and appreciates the good work Arsenal Credit Union and the City of Arnold are doing” said Dawn DuBois, Director of St. Luke’s Community Outreach.

After purchasing AED devices for their Arnold and Watson branches and Kennerly Elementary, with a grant from the Cornerstone Foundation, Arsenal Credit Union planned these biometric events for the community. The final plan for the grant is to conduct CPR and first aid training at the Arnold branch for credit union employees. Forty-five Arsenal employees will be trained to respond quickly in critical situations. These life-saving devices and training courses will be used to enhance safety and respond quickly in case of emergency situations. This is part of Arsenal’s commitment to community health and wellness for its members and residents in the communities in which it does business.

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union has been a non-profit credit union serving its 30,000 plus members for over 77 years in the metropolitan St. Louis area. With over $420 million in assets Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten of all credit unions operating in Missouri. Since its humble beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint to ten counties surrounding St. Louis in both Missouri and Illinois. Our field of membership includes those employed by or who have retired from the NGA, and those who work for the Department of Veterans Affairs (Veterans Administration) with easy access to ITMs and ATMs in NGA and Veterans locations. Headquartered in Arnold Missouri, with additional branch locations in Webster and Florissant Missouri, and Swansea Illinois, the credit union provides in person access to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools which allow members to easily do their financial transactions regardless of location.

Arsenal’s mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographical areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of “People helping People,” through their support of Arsenal’s Community Impact fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

