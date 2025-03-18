Tampa Bay Empanada Festival Brings Back Fan-Favorite Eating Contest

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Annual Tampa Bay Empanada Festival is bringing back one of its most exciting traditions—the Empanada Eating Contest —on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 6:30 PM at Perry Harvey Sr. Park. This high-energy competition will challenge Tampa’s most dedicated empanada lovers to eat seven empanadas faster than anyone else for a cash prize and ultimate bragging rights.“We wanted to create a fun, interactive way to celebrate the amazing diversity of flavors at the festival,” said Patrick Green, Founder of Brewed Life Festivals. “Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or competing, this contest adds an exciting new layer to an already vibrant event.”The contest, open to a maximum of eight competitors, requires a $20 entry fee in addition to a festival ticket. The first contestant to fully consume and swallow all seven empanadas will take home a $100 cash prize, a Champion’s Award, and serious festival bragging rights. Those interested in competing can sign up by purchasing a festival ticket and contest entry at www.TampaEmpanadas.com and checking in with the DJ before the 6:30 PM start time. Full contest details and rules can also be found on the website.Now in its third year, the Tampa Bay Empanada Festival has become a staple in Tampa’s cultural and culinary scene, bringing together a variety of authentic flavors from around the world. With over 100+ empanadas from 25+ vendors, craft cocktails, live music, and family-friendly entertainment, the festival continues to celebrate the city’s rich cultural diversity through food and community.Festival Details:- Location: Perry Harvey Sr. Park, Downtown Tampa- Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025- Time: 12 PM – 8 PM- Dog-friendly event (leashed pets welcome)Ticket Options:- Early Fiesta Pass ($39, presale only) – Includes early entry at 11 AM, two craft cocktails or beers, two empanadas, and access to the Fiesta Fun Zone.- General Admission ($7 presale, $10 day of) – Includes entry and full access to the Fiesta Fun Zone.- Empanada Lover VIP ($119, presale only) – Includes early entry at 11 AM, unlimited empanadas and craft cocktails, exclusive VIP lounge seating, and a private VIP entrance.- Children 12 & under attend for free!Media & Influencer Opportunities:Press and media are invited to cover the Tampa Bay Empanada Festival with exclusive access to vendor tastings, behind-the-scenes interviews, and on-site photo/video opportunities. To request press credentials, please contact Megan O’Hare at megan@wingwomanbrands.com.For more information on the Empanada Eating Contest, festival tickets, and the full vendor lineup, visit www.TampaEmpanadas.com or follow @BrewedLife on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.