CVBBA Elects Eastern NC Business Broker AJ Ramsey as 2025 Vice President

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) has elected AJ Ramsey, Managing Director and COO of Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, as Vice President (President-Elect) for 2025. With over 30 years of experience in both corporate and small business, including building, leading, and selling domestic and international companies, AJ brings a wealth of knowledge to this role. He is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs and business owners across Eastern NC and as vice president, will focus on advancing the CVBBA’s mission by promoting member education, networking, and professional development.

“The CVBBA and I are honored to have AJ serve as Vice President (President-Elect) in 2025,” states current CVBBA Board President, Van Daughtry. “His extensive experience and deep knowledge of the business brokerage industry, combined with his generosity in mentoring others, make him an invaluable asset. We are fortunate to have him on our Board of Directors and look forward to serving the members of the CVBBA in the coming year.”

The CVBBA strives to maximize and enhance public awareness of the business transition profession and association members. They also support an efficient market for the transfer of business ownership, as well as develop and encourage a code of ethics among its members to set high standards of conduct and professionalism.

Alongside his leadership role as Vice President of the CVBBA, AJ will continue serving clients as a Senior Business Advisor and M&A Intermediary with Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, helping connect buyers and sellers throughout the region.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.



About the CVBBA

The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association is a non-profit corporation created to unite those engaged in the sale of business opportunities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the Coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses and franchises, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory with over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

