AGA Announces Appointment of Dr. Russ Arjal, MD to Governing Board

WovenX Co-Founder and CMO will serve as the Development and Growth Councillor

This is an incredible time to innovate and support the growth of GI practices.” — Russ R. Arjal MD, AGAF

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WovenX Health, an AI led and provider-partnered on-demand, virtual gastroenterology care platform, today announced the appointment of chief medical officer and co-founder, Dr. Russ Arjal, MD, AGAF to the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Governing Board as Development and Growth Councillor.Dr. Arjal is a forward-thinking clinician who brings with him a deep insight into the intersection of tech and medicine. Prior to founding WovenX, he served as vice president of clinical affairs at Gastro Health, helping expand the nation’s second-largest GI platform. Working at the intersection of venture capital, private equity, and clinical gastroenterology, Dr. Arjal possesses a unique perspective on innovation and growth opportunities within the space. He is focused on scaling growth-oriented, consumer-forward solutions that enhance access, efficiency, and patient experience.Dr. Arjal, who previously served on the AGA Practice Management & Economics Committee, is one of five distinguished leaders welcomed on to the board. The Governing Board guides the AGA in implementing its strategic direction, which includes a commitment to achieving equity and eradicating disparity in digestive diseases and improving GI career pathways. Gastroenterology is the #1 most in-demand specialty in the U.S. with an average appointment wait time of 48 days. WovenX Health, a venture-backed platform, leverages artificial intelligence and a national network of GI-trained advanced practice providers, to expand access to care through partnerships with brick-and-mortar centers. Providing patients with on-demand appointments in minutes, WovenX Health delivers care faster to those who need it and frees up physicians and facilities to focus on top-of-license care and improved patient outcomes.Dr. Arjal said, “This is an incredible time to innovate and support the growth of GI practices. I’m honored to join the American Gastroenterological Association Governing Board as the Practice and Growth Councillor, and look forward to advocating for patient-forward solutions that empower clinicians, enhance care delivery, and shape the future of our field.”About WovenX HealthWovenX Health is a leading provider of specialty-focused virtual services and software solutions, partnering with brick-and-mortar practices and health systems to integrate a specialty-trained virtual care team and advanced technology platform. WovenX Health’s software platform integrates AI, machine learning and predictive analytics to support its clinical network in delivering guideline-based clinical care, quality assurance and optimized workflows. For more information about WovenX Health, visit www.wovenxhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.