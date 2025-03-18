Scoop Wholefoods Introduces Zero-Waste Ramadan Hamper for a Sustainable Eid

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Eid, Scoop Wholefoods introduces the Zero-Waste Ramadan Hamper, a thoughtfully curated selection of organic, eco-friendly essentials that celebrate the spirit of giving while caring for the planet. The hamper can be shared with loved ones or gifted to a host, offering a meaningful way to embrace conscious consumption during the festive season. Available for a limited time, the exclusive hamper is perfect for Ramadan, providing a nourishing and waste-free way to prepare Iftar meals.A gift that nourishes and reduces waste, the Zero-Waste Ramadan Hamper is packed with premium-quality ingredients in plastic-free, reusable, or compostable packaging, reflecting Scoop Wholefoods’ commitment to sustainability. Each carefully selected item ensures a delicious, wholesome experience without unnecessary waste.What’s Inside the Zero-Waste Ramadan Hamper?Organic Tri-Color QuinoaHigh in complete plant-based protein to replenish energy after fasting.Rich in fiber, supporting gentle digestion after a long fast.Balanced complex carbs for sustained energy without spiking blood sugar.Soup Mix (Green Lentil, Red Lentil, Pearl Barley, Yellow & Green Split Pea, Mung Bean)High in plant protein and fiber, keeping the body full and satisfied.Supports stable blood sugar release, preventing post-Iftar crashes.A great source of essential minerals like iron and magnesium to replenish the body.Extra Virgin Olive OilA source of heart-healthy fats that aid nutrient absorption.Helps keep the body full longer and nourishes after fasting.Natural anti-inflammatory properties that support digestive health.Organic Chamomile TeaHelps calm the digestive system post-Iftar.Promotes relaxation and sleep, which are essential during Ramadan.Naturally caffeine-free, supporting hydration.Celtic SaltRich in natural minerals and electrolytes to rehydrate after fasting.Supports nerve and muscle function post-Iftar.Enhances flavor without refined additives — pure and unprocessed.Add to food or water for extra electrolytes.Organic Nutrient Mix (Activated Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seed, Pistachio, Pine Nuts, Sesame Seeds)High in zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats to support immune function.Activated for easier digestion and nutrient absorption.Perfect for breaking fast — light yet nutrient-dense.HoneycombNatural source of quick energy to gently break the fast.Contains natural enzymes and antioxidants for overall wellness.Supports soothing the throat and digestive tract.Organic Medjool DatesTraditional and natural way to break fast, rich in potassium and fiber.Provides natural sugars for immediate energy without processed ingredients.Supports digestive health and prevents constipation during Ramadan.Raw Nut Mix (Cashew, Almond, Brazil Nut, Walnut)Provides healthy fats and protein for lasting satiety.Rich in selenium, magnesium, and antioxidants to replenish essential nutrients.Supports brain and heart health, essential for fasting periods.Selection of Sun-Dried Fruits (Mango, Kiwi, Pear, Pineapple, Apple, Peach)Natural source of vitamins and fiber to gently support digestion.Provides natural sweetness without added sugars.Helps restore energy levels post-fast while adding variety to the plate.More than just a gift, it’s a commitment to sustainability. Scoop Wholefoods encourages customers to celebrate Eid with a mindful approach.Iryna Nestisiarovich, Co-Founder of Scoop Wholefoods UAE, said, “At Scoop Wholefoods, gifting can be both meaningful and mindful. The Zero-Waste Ramadan Hamper allows people to celebrate Eid while making a positive impact on the environment. It’s a gift that nurtures both people and the planet.”Viktoria Pilinko, Co-Founder, added, “Each item has been carefully selected to ensure the hamper is not only nourishing but also reduces waste. By choosing sustainable materials and refillable options, Scoop Wholefoods hopes to inspire a more conscious way of giving and celebrating.”Available for a Limited TimeThe Zero-Waste Ramadan Hamper from Scoop Wholefoods is available throughout Ramadan, making it the perfect gift for Eid. Orders are being accepted now to share the joy of a sustainable, nourishing celebration.To purchase or for more information, visit Scoop Wholefoods located in the Springs Souk or follow @scoopwholefoods_ae on Instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About SCOOP WholefoodsScoop Wholefoods Dubai is a leading destination for organic, sustainable, and nutrient-rich foods, dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle through natural and ethically sourced products. Founded by Iryna Nestsiarovich and Victoria Pilinko, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of wholefoods, superfoods and pantry essentials, free from artificial additives and preservatives. With a strong focus on wellness and sustainability, Scoop Wholefoods Dubai encourages mindful eating by providing bulk-buy options, plastic-free packaging and eco-friendly alternatives.From organic grains and activated nuts to gut-friendly fermented foods and natural beauty products, the store is a one-stop shop for health-conscious consumers seeking clean, high-quality ingredients. Located in the heart of Dubai, Scoop Wholefoods is committed to supporting the community with educational workshops, expert guidance, and a holistic approach to nutrition.

