Immersiv Launches Exclusive Floating Breathwork Experience at Bay Health

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immersiv, the breathwork and nervous system regulation platform known for its immersive, experience-led approach to wellbeing, has launched an exclusive floating breathwork experience in partnership with Bay Health, Dubai’s premium wellness destination. Designed as a conscious reset for mind and body, the new offering invites guests to slow down, regulate their nervous systems, and reconnect through breath, sound, and intentional stillness.The experience marks a new chapter for Immersiv in Dubai, aligning with Bay Health’s newly opened space, which brings together fitness, recovery, and holistic wellbeing in an environment designed to support both performance and deep restoration. Together, the two brands share a vision for intentional wellness experiences that move beyond trends and into meaningful, embodied transformation.Launching on Thursday 8 January, the floating breathwork experience will take place twice monthly on select Thursdays, beginning at 5:30 PM. Designed as an evening ritual, the session offers a gentle transition out of the day and into a deeply regulated state of calm and presence, making it an ideal reset after the holiday season and a grounding way to begin the new year.Each session begins with a cacao heart-opening ceremony, followed by guided breathwork experienced while floating, and concludes with a grounding integration. By combining breathwork, sound, water and intentional facilitation, the experience supports emotional regulation, mental clarity and deep relaxation.Immersiv is co-founded by Ashley Edelman and Melissa McAllister, whose work is rooted in breathwork, nervous system regulation, movement, and embodied wellbeing. Together, they are known for creating safe, immersive environments that allow participants to feel supported in their bodies while accessing deeper states of calm and awareness.“Breathwork is one of the most powerful tools we have to help the nervous system feel safe and regulated,” says Ashley Edelman, Co-Founder of Immersiv. “Bringing this work into a floating environment at Bay Health for the new year, allows guests to soften even further, letting go of tension and reconnecting with themselves on a deeper level.”The experience is priced at AED 380 plus VAT and is intentionally limited to maintain intimacy and a high-touch, immersive environment. Bookings can be made directly via Bay Health’s WhatsApp on +971 50 899 9643.For more information on Thursday’s Floating Breathwork or other Immersiv wellness activations, follow @immersiv.ae or visit www.immersiv.ae (ends)Images:PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About ImmersivImmersiv is a Dubai-based wellness collective co-founded by Ashley Edelman and Melissa McAllister, dedicated to creating transformative experiences that blend movement, mindfulness, and emotional connection. Rooted in the belief that true wellbeing begins from within, Immersiv curates immersive rituals, retreats and community experiences designed to help individuals slow down, reconnect, and return to themselves.Through intentional practices that honour the body and mind - from breathwork, embodiment flows to guided meditations and women’s circles - Ashley and Melissa have cultivated a space where modern wellness meets soulful connection. Each experience is thoughtfully crafted to inspire presence, healing and authentic self-expression, guiding guests to reconnect with their inner calm in today’s fast-paced world.

