The Living Urn Expands Its Industry Leading Memorial Keepsake Line

Cuddle Stones by The Living Urn Forever Loved Heart Keepsakes

The company continues to expand its keepsake offering with its Cuddle Stones by The Living Urn and Forever Loved Heart Keepsakes.

We believe that our new Cuddle Stones and Heart Keepsakes will both be in high demand as families continue to look to memorialize loved ones and pets in their own special and unique way.” — Mark Brewer, President

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it continues to expand its industry leading keepsake line with its new Cuddle Stones by The Living Urn and Forever Loved Heart Keepsakes Cuddle Stones by The Living Urn are comforting handmade reminders of the loved ones we’ve lost. These unique ceramic cremation stones can be filled with a small portion of a loved one’s ashes and cherished in your own special way – take your loved one with you wherever you go, and wherever you’d like! Their small size, natural design, and smooth surface make them fit comfortably in the palm of your hand and, as they are handmade, no two stones are alike.Forever Loved Heart Keepsakes are high quality metal hearts that come in multiple colors and hold a small amount of a loved one's ashes. These make for beautiful reminders to display in a special place in the home.Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to expand our keepsake options and believe that our new Cuddle Stones and Heart Keepsakes will both be in high demand as families continue to look to memorialize loved ones and pets in their own special and unique way.”Brewer continues, “We continue to focus on building out our keepsake line to give families even more memorial options. In addition to the new product launches we’re announcing today, we will be introducing some really unique wood and stone keepsakes in the next few weeks that we expect will also be popular among families and funeral homes nationwide.”Cuddle Stones by The Living Urn and Forever Loved Heart Keepsakes are available now online and at a funeral home near you.About The Living UrnBased in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living UrnIndoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.

