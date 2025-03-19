INTERSPORT – a global organisation with a hyperlocal approach

The INTERSPORT Group has been defined by a spirit of collaboration and a desire to help people find their place in sport, no matter background or motivation

BERN, SWITZERLAND, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As one of the world’s leading sporting goods retailers, INTERSPORT has evolved from a buying group into a truly global brand. It has a turnover of over €14 billion and almost 5,400 stores, stretching across 42 different countries.The secret? At its core, INTERSPORT is both global and hyperlocal. It combines the strengths of a global business with the knowledge and passion of local entrepreneurship, with most INTERSPORT stores independently owned by local businesses.With one of the world’s largest networks of physical stores, this allows INTERSPORT to remain genuinely connected to its communities, offering truly personalised services. It means that every time a customer steps into an INTERSPORT store , they know that the products, prices, services and guidance are all based on a strong appreciation of local consumer needs.Furthermore, as one of the world’s leading multi-category experts in local sport, this hyperlocal strategy is applied to a real range of areas; from Training and Football to Running, Outdoor, Sportstyle, Wintersport and more. And it is enabled by INTERSPORT’s multi-format approach. This involves providing five different store types - Heart, Flagship, Big Box, Category Specialist and Outlet. Alongside our many multi-specialist stores, this allows INTERSPORT to stay at the cutting-edge of consumer trends and sporting innovations. This network of stores offers personalised omnichannel services and a unique product offering that combines both the world’s biggest sporting goods brands with INTERSPORT’s own high-quality independent brands that are offered at a more accessible price.A fine example is the iconic Grindelwald store in Switzerland, which is part of INTERSPORT’s Category Specialist concept. This includes the provision of INTERSPORT RENT, which taps into the shared economy by enabling customers to rent well-maintained ski equipment from leading manufacturers. With over 800 locations in 14 countries – including Austria, France and Switzerland – INTERSPORT RENT offers customers the option to reserve their equipment online in just three clicks before collecting it on the day and at the location that suits them best. This also gives them the opportunity to make the most of INTERSPORT RENT’s expert professional in-person advice.The Grindelwald store has a particularly strong assortment of racing skis, to match the generally high standard of skiers visiting and living in the area. True to INTERSPORTs local connection, the store is managed by Marcel Egger, an experienced skier from the local area whose own Father ran a ski shop, underlining the kind of local knowledge and passion that defines each one of INTERSPORT’s nearly 5,400 stores.Since its inception, the INTERSPORT Group has been defined by a spirit of collaboration and a desire to help people find their place in sport, no matter their background or motivation. With its global but hyperlocal approach deeply rooted in local entrepreneurship, it continues to have local business at its heart, acting as the partner for customers via stores and touchpoints around the world. These principles and strategies continue to fuel INTERSPORT as it connects with new generations of sport and health enthusiasts, remaining at the beating heart of sport.

INTERSPORT | A Global Organisation with a Hyperlocal Approach

