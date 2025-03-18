The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) Announces Exclusive Webinar on CSRD & ESRS Compliance

CSRD & ESRS : What changes and how to comply in 3 steps approach

CSE explores the latest updates on the CSRD and ESRS while providing a three-step approach to ensure compliance.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) is thrilled to announce its 3rd CSE Webinar of 2025, titled: “CSRD & ESRS: What Changes and How to Comply in a 3-Step Approach.”

As CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and ESRS (European Sustainability Reporting Standards) evolve, organizations must adapt to new sustainability reporting requirements. With the recent Omnibus Update, regulatory expectations have changed, introducing simplifications and clarifications for companies reporting in 2025.

Webinar Details

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

⏰ Time: 4:00 PM (Brussels Time)

📍 Platform: Zoom (Virtual Event)

🔗 Register Now: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FS6M2ba4RtSIpeaqjb7yZA#/registration

Why Attend?

This free webinar provides expert insights on:

✅ Latest CSRD & ESRS regulatory updates and their impact

✅ The Omnibus Update – Key changes affecting sustainability reporting

✅ A 3-step approach to ensure smooth compliance in 2025

🎙️ Featured Speakers: CSE Sustainability Strategy Leaders

Who Should Attend?

✔️ Sustainability & ESG Managers

✔️ CFOs, Compliance & Reporting Officers

✔️ Corporate Responsibility Leaders

✔️ Legal & Risk Experts

✔️ ESG & Sustainability Professionals

Exclusive Bonus – 20% Discount on ESG Training

Join us and enjoy a 20% discount on our upcoming Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, which has trained over 10,000 practitioners across 90 countries, including professionals from 90% of Fortune 500 firms

📌 Seats are limited – Secure your spot today!

🔗 Register Now: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FS6M2ba4RtSIpeaqjb7yZA#/registration

About CSE

The Centre for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) is a leading global organization specializing in sustainability consulting, ESG training, and corporate responsibility solutions. With over 20 years of expertise, CSE has trained thousands of professionals in CSRD, ESG, and sustainability reporting standards.

