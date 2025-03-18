Datatonic Partners with the UFL to Score Big with a Unified Data Platform

Datatonic today announces its partnership with the UFL to build a centralized data repository using Google Cloud’s BigQuery and Looker.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datatonic today announces its partnership with the UFL to build a centralized data repository using Google Cloud’s BigQuery and Looker to allow the UFL to better understand ticket purchasing patterns and create high value fan audiences for ad buying.The United Football League (UFL) launched as the premier spring football platform, formed by the merging of the XFL and USFL in 2024.The UFL has significant amounts of data, relating to ticket sales, revenue reporting, as well as marketing data, and wanted to establish a unified data foundation on Google Cloud to unlock new data and AI use cases.By migrating from a black-box SaaS reporting tool, the establishment of this unified data foundation is enabling new key use cases:+ Ticketing and Revenue Reporting+ Fan Engagement & PersonalizationAdditionally, the UFL is now able to focus on future use cases, such as:+ Targeted Marketing Campaigns+ In-Stadium Revenue Optimization+ Sponsorship Activation“The United Football League is seeing tremendous benefits since collaborating with Datatonic earlier this year,” said UFL Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Intelligence Jeroen van den Bergh. “To be able to access data in a few moments, which in the past would take hours or even days, will significantly benefit the UFL’s fanbase as we identify new ways to engage with them and provide better services and a greater in-arena experience.”The new platform combines data from key sources including Ticketmaster, Salesforce, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and Live Analytics, and Datatonic’s new partnership with Ticketmaster provided unique direct access to ticketing data, enabling the UFL to use it more freely, for fan engagement use and ticketing cases.With help from Google Cloud’s united data platform, including BigQuery and Looker, the UFL can now make data-driven decisions across the business, and develop innovative solutions to improve its fans’ experiences.Read the full case study to learn more.

