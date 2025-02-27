Datatonic Selected as Launch Partner for Google Agentspace to Revolutionize Internal Productivity with AI Agents

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datatonic, a leading cloud data and AI consultancy, is delighted to announce that we have been selected as a launch partner for Google Agentspace, the tool that will revolutionize Enterprise search for all businesses.With experience delivering over 100 Generative AI projects on Google Cloud, Datatonic will be applying its extensive AI knowledge to implementing Agentspace and building custom agents for customers. Previous GenAI projects include:+ Developing an invoice processing tool to reduce invoice processing costs by 70% for Liberty Global.+ Building an innovative GenOps platform for Vodafone that will support the delivery of 600+ AI and GenAI use cases.+ Collaborating with Cineverse to reduce content search and discovery times by 90% with an AI assistant.Agentspace is transforming GenAI hype into the ultimate employee productivity platform; Agentspace tackles challenges that nearly all enterprises are facing, by offering:+ Streamlined workflows using a wide range of connectors.+ Enterprise-grade security, privacy, and compliance.+ Multi-modal features through integration with Gemini, NotebookLM, Imagen and Veo.+ A single unified Google-quality search experience across all enterprise data.To learn more about Agentspace, visit our website , and request a one-hour Agentspace Use Case Discovery session.About DatatonicDatatonic, 9 X Google Cloud Partner of the Year, is the leading cloud data and AI consultancy for industry-leading organizations, delivering tangible business impact at the cutting edge of Google Cloud.As leaders in Generative AI, Datatonic provides high-impact, ROI-driven solutions that enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and revolutionize customer experiences. Our expertise extends beyond AI, offering comprehensive cloud data migration and marketing analytics solutions, training and managed services that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their data.For more information, visit https://datatonic.com/

