Pioneering GenOps: Datatonic and Vodafone Collaborate to Deploy Cutting-Edge Platform on Google Cloud

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datatonic today announces its collaboration with Vodafone to build a best-in-class GenOps Platform on Google Cloud. The pioneering platform, AI Booster, serves Vodafone’s international markets and multiple lines of business - leveraging Vodafone's advanced Data Ocean built on BigQuery, and Google Cloud's latest Generative AI (GenAI) technology - to accelerate the deployment of impactful GenAI use cases at scale.The collaboration has been performance transformational, with:+ Two-week machine learning model time to deployment, reduced from three months+ 600+ machine learning models enabled into production+ 70%+ average reduced manual effort through code reuseAI Booster: Powering Vodafone's GenAI TransformationVodafone's AI Booster platform is a cutting-edge machine learning ops platform with built-in automation, scalability, and security that was primarily developed in collaboration with Datatonic and Google Cloud. AI Booster is built on top of Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s unified AI development platform, to streamline the deployment of machine learning models. AI Booster serves over 3,000 data scientists across Vodafone's markets and multiple lines of business, including B2B, Commercial, Finance, Customer Care, and Supply Chain Management.Scaling Generative AI use cases with Responsibility and Multi-TenancyVodafone, Datatonic, and Google Cloud have evolved AI Booster into a best-in-class GenOps platform, enabling a rapid path to production for GenAI use cases. Three key requirements act as underlying principles for the technical build:+ Compliance with the EU AI Act,+ Automation capabilities for GenAI with CI/CD,+ Multi-cloud tenancy support so models from different clouds can be used, enabling Vodafone teams to choose the best models for their use cases.“Fundamentally, safety is the most important focus for how we work and for all our customer interactions. This means solid moderation and checks to protect against inappropriate and biased content, and robust anti-jail-break and anti-prompt injection controls. Vodafone is supporting the full lifecycle not just the applicative software, we take accountability for the knowledge base and the LLM, having introduced automatic benchmarking on a set of golden reference prompts.” - Pierguido Vincenzo Carlo Caironi, Vodafone Head of Data Portfolio"Datatonic is proud to work alongside Vodafone and Google Cloud on this groundbreaking GenOps project. Our collaboration has resulted in a truly innovative platform that empowers Vodafone to harness the power of generative AI responsibly and at scale. We are excited to continue supporting Vodafone's AI journey and look forward to helping other leading businesses unlock the incredible potential of GenAI use cases." - Louis Decuypere, CEO of DatatonicAccelerated Time-to-Market and Increased EfficiencyWith AI Booster’s enhanced platform, Vodafone has already deployed high impact GenAI use cases such as an Ask HR Chatbot, a Proposal Assistant, and Marketing Content Creation tools.AI Booster is delivering significant value to Vodafone, reducing Machine Learning model time to deployment to two weeks from three months, as well as optimising cost savings, driving improved efficiency, and executing on enhanced security.Read the case study to learn how Vodafone uses LLM hosting, RAG solutions, and enterprise-grade security to set a new standard for responsible and scalable GenAI.About DatatonicDatatonic, 9 X Google Cloud Partner of the Year, is the leading cloud data and AI consultancy for industry-leading organizations, delivering tangible business impact at the cutting edge of Google Cloud.As leaders in Generative AI, Datatonic provides high-impact, ROI-driven solutions that enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and revolutionize customer experiences. Our expertise extends beyond AI, offering comprehensive cloud data migration and marketing analytics solutions, training and managed services that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their data.For more information, visit https://datatonic.com/

