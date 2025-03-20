ProHance to Lead Key Discussions at Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (SSOW) 2025 in Orlando

Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance

ProHance leaders to share insights on GBS, shared services versatility & talent transformation at SSOW 2025 Orlando with workshops, panels & expert discussions.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, is set to take center stage at the Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (SSOW) 2025 in Orlando. With a strong presence at the event, ProHance will deliver three impactful sessions featuring its leadership alongside industry experts.These sessions will offer strategic insights into building agile shared services models, leveraging empirical data for GBS transformation, and reimagining talent management in the digital era.Featured SessionsPanel Discussion: Transforming Talent Management for the Digital FutureDate: March 24, 2025Time: 2:00 PMPanelist: Khiv Singh, Senior Vice President & Head of Americas, ProHanceAdditional Panelists:Sue Dempsey, SVP, Acrisure Business Services, AcrisureJack Deem, Assistant Controller, Con EdisonJim Thomsen, VP of Customer Care, Showdown DisplaysMike Kresge, VP of Controller Shared Services, LeidosAs organizations navigate rapid digital transformation, effective talent management is crucial to sustaining competitive advantage. This panel will explore best practices for attracting, developing, and retaining a future-ready workforce equipped with digital expertise and problem-solving capabilities.Key discussion points include:- Identifying critical skills required for future-proof teams- Balancing technical expertise with creativity to enhance productivity- Implementing upskilling and engagement strategies to drive talent retention- Aligning corporate culture with workforce transformation for long-term successWorkshop: Building Shared Services Versatility – Balancing Depth and Breadth in a Fast-Paced EnvironmentDate: March 25, 2025Time: 9:00 AMSpeakers: Ankur Dhingra , CEO, ProHanceFabiano Lopes, VP, Cardinal HealthThis workshop will provide an in-depth exploration of strategies to enhance the agility of shared services operations by balancing specialization with flexibility. As businesses evolve, organizations must adopt a model that seamlessly integrates depth and breadth to maximize efficiency and adaptability.Key takeaways will include:- Building operational resilience through a balanced skills and service model- Scaling shared services functions while maintaining efficiency and agility- Leveraging advanced technology and workforce analytics for optimal service deliveryTrack Session: The Hidden Catalyst in GBS Transformation – Trustworthy, Empirical DataDate: March 26, 2025Time: 3:00 PMSpeakers:Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHanceFabiano Lopes, VP, Cardinal HealthData-driven decision-making is a cornerstone of modern GBS transformation. This session will highlight how empirical data fosters trust, enhances operational efficiency, and accelerates business transformation.Attendees will gain insights into:- The role of real-time analytics and performance data in driving transformation- The importance of transparency and data integrity in building stakeholder confidence- Case studies demonstrating the tangible impact of data-driven GBS strategiesAbout ProHanceProHance empowers organizations with a comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, enhance customer satisfaction, enable data-driven decision-making, and seamlessly adapt to evolving business needs.Currently deployed by over 400,000+ users across 25 countries, ProHance provides cutting-edge solutions that help businesses achieve strategic objectives and operational excellence.For more information, visit www.prohance.net

