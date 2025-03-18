Luware launches Luware Nimbus Power, delivering the next-generation of Teams-integrated contact centers

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luware , a leading provider of customer service solutions built natively on Microsoft Teams, today announces it is among the first contact center vendors to utilize the recently launched Microsoft Teams Phone extensibility. With deep integration between Teams and ACS, Luware’s new solution, Luware Nimbus Power , will offer new functionality including web-based real-time communication, multichannel communication, and built-in scalable AI capabilities.Microsoft announced Microsoft Teams Phone extensibility at Enterprise Connect 2025 and is a breakthrough integration that allows vendors to fully utilize ACS as the underlying communication platform, while maintaining Microsoft Teams for telephony services. This enables dual persona functionality, whereby users can receive and manage audio calls either through the contact center agent console or the Microsoft Teams client.The newly developed Luware Nimbus Power solution, which is based on Luware’s existing Nimbus platform, allows businesses to maximise their Microsoft Teams investment. Luware Nimbus Power offers built-in AI functions and allows the seamless integration of call controls with third-party applications, delivering an optimised and future-ready customer experience.“Being one of the first adopters of Microsoft Teams Phone extensibility shows our commitment to delivering cutting-edge contact center solutions, and Luware Nimbus Power represents a major milestone in this journey,” said, Markus Weisbrod, Luware Nimbus Product Manager at Luware. “By leveraging ACS with Microsoft Teams through Microsoft Teams Phone extensibility, we’re providing businesses with greater flexibility, reliability, and the ability to future-proof their customer communication strategies.”As one of a handful of Microsoft partners leveraging this new technology, Luware has played a key role in advancing the Microsoft Teams-integrated contact center model. During the development of Luware Nimbus Power, Luware collaborated closely with the engineering team at Microsoft to ensure a smooth implementation and address critical use cases. Microsoft provided strategic support to facilitate the integration, ensuring that Luware’s new contact center solution meets the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.Luware Nimbus Power will be readily available from July 2025.-Ends-About LuwareLuware is a leading SaaS provider of digital communication technology, specializing in innovative solutions for Microsoft Teams. With headquarters in Zurich and operations across Europe and North America, the company develops cloud-based contact center and compliance recording solutions.Luware offers two key solutions for modern communication. Luware Nimbus, the contact center software for Microsoft Teams, enables efficient processing of customer requests through intelligent task routing, workflow management and detailed analyses. In addition, Luware Recording offers a fully managed cloud recording solution for all platforms, which helps companies to ensure compliance with legal regulations while using modern communication technologies.These solutions integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructures, offering customers numerous advantages, including reduced training times, lower IT costs, and hardware savings.

