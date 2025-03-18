Censinet and AHA Deliver Webinar on Navigating GRC, Cybersecurity, and Patient Safety in the Era of AI

Leaders from Censinet, American Hospital Association, Baptist Health, and Renown Health to Discuss Managing AI Risk, Governance, Ensuring Responsible Adoption

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced an upcoming webinar, “ Protecting Patient Safety at the Crossroads of AI, Cybersecurity, and GRC ”, in partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA). This exclusive discussion will provide healthcare executives, CISOs, and risk leaders with key insights on assessing, managing, and governing AI-related risks while ensuring patient safety, security, and compliance. Register here for this event on March 25, 2025, at 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT.Hosted by Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, and John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk at the American Hospital Association, the webinar will feature special guests James Case, Chief Information Security Officer at Baptist Health and Chuck Podesta, Chief Information Officer at Renown Health. Together, they will discuss how AI is reshaping healthcare cybersecurity and will offer practical strategies to help organizations establish effective AI governance and risk management. This webinar is designed to equip healthcare leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to harness AI’s benefits while managing AI risks to ensure the safety and security of patient care."AI is transforming healthcare operations at an unprecedented pace, but without proper governance, it also introduces significant risks," said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. "We’re privileged to be joined by industry leaders in this webinar who bring invaluable experience in cybersecurity, risk, and AI governance, and we look forward to offering healthcare organizations actionable insights and strategies to ensure AI is adopted responsibly, securely, and in alignment with industry regulations."During the webinar, the panel will explore the following topics:How AI is transforming the current threat landscape in healthcareHow GRC and cybersecurity are impacted by AI’s rapid evolutionStrategies for assessing, managing, and governing AI-related risksBest practices for creating effective AI governance and oversight"As adversaries exploit AI-driven attack methods, it is imperative that hospitals integrate AI risk governance into their broader operational and cybersecurity strategy,” said John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk at the American Hospital Association. “I encourage all hospitals and health systems to attend this webinar and begin internal discussions at their organizations so they are prepared for the threats AI presents to patient safety and care operations."About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

