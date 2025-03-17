Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,035 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 46 Printer's Number 378

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - WHEREAS, Health benefits associated with a consistent year-

round time include a reduction in circadian rhythm disruptions,

lowered risk of sleep deprivation, heart attacks and strokes and

the improvement of mental health due to the reduction of

seasonal mood disturbances; and

WHEREAS, Additional benefits associated with a consistent

year-round time include energy savings, a reduction in traffic

accidents, reduced workplace injuries, increased productivity

and performance among the general population and subsequent

increased economic activity; and

WHEREAS, Several states have introduced legislation to end

clock changes, but Federal law currently prevents states from

doing so without congressional approval; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

petition the Congress of the United States to end the biannual

time change and establish a uniform, year-round time system; and

be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

petition the Congress of the United States to enact legislation

that eliminates biannual clock changes, whether by making

standard time or daylight saving time permanent; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

the presiding officers of each house of Congress, each member of

Congress from Pennsylvania and the Office of General Counsel of

the United States Department of Transportation at 1200 New

Jersey Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20590.

20250SR0046PN0378 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 46 Printer's Number 378

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more