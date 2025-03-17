Senate Resolution 46 Printer's Number 378
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - WHEREAS, Health benefits associated with a consistent year-
round time include a reduction in circadian rhythm disruptions,
lowered risk of sleep deprivation, heart attacks and strokes and
the improvement of mental health due to the reduction of
seasonal mood disturbances; and
WHEREAS, Additional benefits associated with a consistent
year-round time include energy savings, a reduction in traffic
accidents, reduced workplace injuries, increased productivity
and performance among the general population and subsequent
increased economic activity; and
WHEREAS, Several states have introduced legislation to end
clock changes, but Federal law currently prevents states from
doing so without congressional approval; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
petition the Congress of the United States to end the biannual
time change and establish a uniform, year-round time system; and
be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
petition the Congress of the United States to enact legislation
that eliminates biannual clock changes, whether by making
standard time or daylight saving time permanent; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
the presiding officers of each house of Congress, each member of
Congress from Pennsylvania and the Office of General Counsel of
the United States Department of Transportation at 1200 New
Jersey Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20590.
20250SR0046PN0378 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.