Senate Resolution 46 Printer's Number 378

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - WHEREAS, Health benefits associated with a consistent year-

round time include a reduction in circadian rhythm disruptions,

lowered risk of sleep deprivation, heart attacks and strokes and

the improvement of mental health due to the reduction of

seasonal mood disturbances; and

WHEREAS, Additional benefits associated with a consistent

year-round time include energy savings, a reduction in traffic

accidents, reduced workplace injuries, increased productivity

and performance among the general population and subsequent

increased economic activity; and

WHEREAS, Several states have introduced legislation to end

clock changes, but Federal law currently prevents states from

doing so without congressional approval; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

petition the Congress of the United States to end the biannual

time change and establish a uniform, year-round time system; and

be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

petition the Congress of the United States to enact legislation

that eliminates biannual clock changes, whether by making

standard time or daylight saving time permanent; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

the presiding officers of each house of Congress, each member of

Congress from Pennsylvania and the Office of General Counsel of

the United States Department of Transportation at 1200 New

Jersey Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20590.

