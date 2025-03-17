Senate Bill 453 Printer's Number 379

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 379

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

453

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, FONTANA, HUGHES

AND SAVAL, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MARCH 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in development, further providing for relationship

to solid waste and surface mining.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3273.1(a) and (b) of Title 58 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 3273.1. Relationship to solid waste and surface mining.

(a) General rule.--[The obligation to] An owner or operator

of a well shall obtain a permit and post a bond under Articles

III and V of the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known as

the Solid Waste Management Act, and [to] provide public notice

under section 1905-A(b)(1)(v) of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, for

any pit, impoundment, method or facility employed for the

disposal, processing or storage of residual wastes generated by

the drilling of an oil or gas well or from the production of

wells which is located on the well site.[, shall be considered

