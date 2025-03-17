Senate Bill 453 Printer's Number 379
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 379
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
453
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, FONTANA, HUGHES
AND SAVAL, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MARCH 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in development, further providing for relationship
to solid waste and surface mining.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3273.1(a) and (b) of Title 58 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 3273.1. Relationship to solid waste and surface mining.
(a) General rule.--[The obligation to] An owner or operator
of a well shall obtain a permit and post a bond under Articles
III and V of the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known as
the Solid Waste Management Act, and [to] provide public notice
under section 1905-A(b)(1)(v) of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, for
any pit, impoundment, method or facility employed for the
disposal, processing or storage of residual wastes generated by
the drilling of an oil or gas well or from the production of
wells which is located on the well site.[, shall be considered
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.