Senate Bill 454 Printer's Number 380
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 380
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
454
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, FONTANA, HUGHES
AND SAVAL, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MARCH 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), entitled "An
act providing for the planning and regulation of solid waste
storage, collection, transportation, processing, treatment,
and disposal; requiring municipalities to submit plans for
municipal waste management systems in their jurisdictions;
authorizing grants to municipalities; providing regulation of
the management of municipal, residual and hazardous waste;
requiring permits for operating hazardous waste and solid
waste storage, processing, treatment, and disposal
facilities; and licenses for transportation of hazardous
waste; imposing duties on persons and municipalities;
granting powers to municipalities; authorizing the
Environmental Quality Board and the Department of
Environmental Protection to adopt rules, regulations,
standards and procedures; granting powers to and imposing
duties upon county health departments; providing remedies;
prescribing penalties; and establishing a fund," in general
provisions, further providing for definitions; in
applications and permits, further providing for permit and
license application requirements; and making a repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "drill cuttings" and
"hazardous waste" in section 103 of the act of July 7, 1980
(P.L.380, No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, are
amended to read:
Section 103. Definitions.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.