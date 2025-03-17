Senate Bill 455 Printer's Number 381

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 381

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

455

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, FONTANA, HUGHES

AND SAVAL, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MARCH 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), entitled "An

act providing for the planning and regulation of solid waste

storage, collection, transportation, processing, treatment,

and disposal; requiring municipalities to submit plans for

municipal waste management systems in their jurisdictions;

authorizing grants to municipalities; providing regulation of

the management of municipal, residual and hazardous waste;

requiring permits for operating hazardous waste and solid

waste storage, processing, treatment, and disposal

facilities; and licenses for transportation of hazardous

waste; imposing duties on persons and municipalities;

granting powers to municipalities; authorizing the

Environmental Quality Board and the Department of

Environmental Protection to adopt rules, regulations,

standards and procedures; granting powers to and imposing

duties upon county health departments; providing remedies;

prescribing penalties; and establishing a fund," in general

provisions, further providing for definitions; in residual

waste, further providing for disposal, processing and storage

of residual waste and providing for exempt special wastes;

and making an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "drill cuttings" and "solid

waste" in section 103 of the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380,

No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, are amended and

the section is amended by adding a definition to read:

