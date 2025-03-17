Senate Bill 403 Printer's Number 382
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - (b) The department shall approve an application for a permit
to an applicant under this section if the applicant meets all of
the following criteria:
(1) The applicant is without a sustained history of
significant permit violations under this act.
(2) The applicant takes an affirmative duty over the
watercourses, water obstructions, appurtenant works and
encroachments delineated in the permit application.
(c) Submission of a watercourse alone within the application
shall be interpreted as submitting the publicly owned water
obstructions, appurtenant works or encroachments within and
alongside the watercourse unless otherwise specified within the
permit.
(d) A permittee may amend the permit through the addition of
watercourses, water obstructions, appurtenant works or
encroachments for which a duty to maintain, inspect and monitor
shall apply with the approval of the department. The department
shall approve a request to remove watercourses, water
obstructions, appurtenant works or encroachments from the permit
when a written order to do so is provided by the permittee .
(e) A permittee may not be required to seek preapproval or
further authorization from the department for maintenance
conducted under the permit.
(f) The permit shall provide for the maintenance, inspection
and monitoring of watercourses, water obstructions, appurtenant
works and encroachments in a manner consistent with previously
prepared applicable plans, specifications, reports and designs
for the operation of any category of watercourses, water
obstructions, appurtenant works or encroachments prepared,
signed and certified by a registered professional engineer and
