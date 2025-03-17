Senate Bill 456 Printer's Number 384
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 384
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
456
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, DUSH
AND MASTRIANO, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 17, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for appropriation bills.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 11 of Article III be amended to read:
§ 11. Appropriation bills.
The general appropriation bill shall embrace nothing but
appropriations for a single fiscal year for the executive,
legislative and judicial departments of the Commonwealth, for
the public debt and for public schools. All other
appropriations, including supplemental appropriations for a
prior fiscal year, shall be made by separate bills, each
embracing but one subject.
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:
Legal Disclaimer:
