Senate Resolution 42 Printer's Number 385

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 385

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

42

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COMITTA, KANE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,

TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, COSTA, VOGEL, STREET, CULVER,

CAPPELLETTI, STEFANO AND L. WILLIAMS, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Nutrition

Month®" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Nutrition Month®" is a nutrition education

and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and

Dietetics to focus attention on the importance of making

informed food and nutrition choices and developing sound eating

and physical activity habits; and

WHEREAS, The theme for 2025 "National Nutrition Month®" is

"Food Connects Us"; and

WHEREAS, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the

world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals

with more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners; and

WHEREAS, The majority of the Academy of Nutrition and

Dietetics' members are Registered Dietitians, Registered

Dietitian Nutritionists or Registered Dietetic Technicians; and

WHEREAS, Food is the substance by which life is sustained,

and celebrating flavors from cultures around the world is a

