Senate Resolution 42 Printer's Number 385
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 385
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
42
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COMITTA, KANE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,
TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, COSTA, VOGEL, STREET, CULVER,
CAPPELLETTI, STEFANO AND L. WILLIAMS, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Nutrition
Month®" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Nutrition Month®" is a nutrition education
and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and
Dietetics to focus attention on the importance of making
informed food and nutrition choices and developing sound eating
and physical activity habits; and
WHEREAS, The theme for 2025 "National Nutrition Month®" is
"Food Connects Us"; and
WHEREAS, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the
world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals
with more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners; and
WHEREAS, The majority of the Academy of Nutrition and
Dietetics' members are Registered Dietitians, Registered
Dietitian Nutritionists or Registered Dietetic Technicians; and
WHEREAS, Food is the substance by which life is sustained,
and celebrating flavors from cultures around the world is a
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.