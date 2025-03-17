Senate Resolution 43 Printer's Number 386

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, schools,

restaurants, public health agencies, Meals on Wheels and

community health programs and weight management clinics, among

others; and

WHEREAS, In these various settings, nutrition and dietetics

technicians, registered, educate clients on the connection

between food, fitness and health, oversee food service

sanitation and safety, develop menus and work with registered

dietitian nutritionists in providing medical nutrition therapy;

and

WHEREAS, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recognizes

the month of March 2025 as "National Nutrition Month

®

" and

celebrates March 13, 2025, as "Nutrition and Dietetics

Technician, Registered Day"; and

WHEREAS, There are 216 nutrition dietetics technicians,

registered, in this Commonwealth as of 2021 and more than 3,700

members of the Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics,

which is an affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics,

and advocates for the promotion of optimal nutrition, health and

well-being in this Commonwealth; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate March 13, 2025, as

"Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day" in

Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate encourage all Pennsylvanians to

recognize the contributions of nutrition and dietetics

technicians, registered, and express appreciation for their

commitment to promoting science-based nutrition in the hope of

achieving optimal health for both today and tomorrow.

