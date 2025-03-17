Senate Resolution 43 Printer's Number 386
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, schools,
restaurants, public health agencies, Meals on Wheels and
community health programs and weight management clinics, among
others; and
WHEREAS, In these various settings, nutrition and dietetics
technicians, registered, educate clients on the connection
between food, fitness and health, oversee food service
sanitation and safety, develop menus and work with registered
dietitian nutritionists in providing medical nutrition therapy;
and
WHEREAS, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recognizes
the month of March 2025 as "National Nutrition Month
®
" and
celebrates March 13, 2025, as "Nutrition and Dietetics
Technician, Registered Day"; and
WHEREAS, There are 216 nutrition dietetics technicians,
registered, in this Commonwealth as of 2021 and more than 3,700
members of the Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics,
which is an affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics,
and advocates for the promotion of optimal nutrition, health and
well-being in this Commonwealth; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate March 13, 2025, as
"Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day" in
Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate encourage all Pennsylvanians to
recognize the contributions of nutrition and dietetics
technicians, registered, and express appreciation for their
commitment to promoting science-based nutrition in the hope of
achieving optimal health for both today and tomorrow.
20250SR0043PN0386 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.