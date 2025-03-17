Senate Bill 457 Printer's Number 388
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - that the applicant has available 20% of the total cost of the
facilities in unobligated funds. Proceeds of the loan shall
be used only for purposes of structure or land acquisition or
renovation or construction and shall not be used for payment
of fees for design, planning, preparation of applications or
any other cost not directly attributable to structure or land
acquisition or renovation or construction.
(2) Purchasing firefighting apparatus, ambulances or
rescue vehicles. The amount of a loan made for purchasing
firefighting apparatus to any one fire company shall not
exceed [$250,000] $375,000 for any single firefighting
apparatus equipment or utility or special service vehicle or
heavy duty rescue vehicle as defined by regulation or
guideline, or 50% of the total cost of the equipment or
vehicle, whichever is less, except for loans for aerial
apparatus as defined by regulation or guideline, which shall
not exceed [$350,000] $750,000. The amount of a loan made to
any one fire company or EMS company for any ambulance or
light duty rescue vehicle as defined by regulation or
guideline shall not exceed [$125,000] $200,000 and for a
watercraft rescue vehicle shall not exceed [$35,000] $75,000
or 50% of the cost of the ambulance or rescue vehicle,
whichever is less, and a notarized financial statement filed
under subsection (c) shall show that the applicant has
available 20% of the total cost of the vehicle in unobligated
funds.
(3) Purchasing protective, accessory or communication
equipment. No fire company or EMS company shall receive a
loan for protective, accessory or communicative equipment
more than once in any five-year period. Each fire company or
20250SB0457PN0388 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.