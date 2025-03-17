Senate Bill 457 Printer's Number 388

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - that the applicant has available 20% of the total cost of the

facilities in unobligated funds. Proceeds of the loan shall

be used only for purposes of structure or land acquisition or

renovation or construction and shall not be used for payment

of fees for design, planning, preparation of applications or

any other cost not directly attributable to structure or land

acquisition or renovation or construction.

(2) Purchasing firefighting apparatus, ambulances or

rescue vehicles. The amount of a loan made for purchasing

firefighting apparatus to any one fire company shall not

exceed [$250,000] $375,000 for any single firefighting

apparatus equipment or utility or special service vehicle or

heavy duty rescue vehicle as defined by regulation or

guideline, or 50% of the total cost of the equipment or

vehicle, whichever is less, except for loans for aerial

apparatus as defined by regulation or guideline, which shall

not exceed [$350,000] $750,000. The amount of a loan made to

any one fire company or EMS company for any ambulance or

light duty rescue vehicle as defined by regulation or

guideline shall not exceed [$125,000] $200,000 and for a

watercraft rescue vehicle shall not exceed [$35,000] $75,000

or 50% of the cost of the ambulance or rescue vehicle,

whichever is less, and a notarized financial statement filed

under subsection (c) shall show that the applicant has

available 20% of the total cost of the vehicle in unobligated

funds.

(3) Purchasing protective, accessory or communication

equipment. No fire company or EMS company shall receive a

loan for protective, accessory or communicative equipment

more than once in any five-year period. Each fire company or

