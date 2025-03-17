Submit Release
Senate Resolution 44 Printer's Number 387

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 387

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

44

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COMITTA, KANE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,

BROWN, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, STREET, CULVER, CAPPELLETTI

AND STEFANO, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing March 12, 2025, as "Registered Dietitian

Nutritionist Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists are food and

nutrition experts who translate the science of nutrition into

practical solutions for healthy living; and

WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists have degrees in

nutrition, dietetics, public health or a related field from

well-respected, accredited colleges and universities; and

WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists have completed an

internship, passed a national examination and complete

continuing professional education requirements to earn the

registered dietitian nutritionist credential; and

WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists form an important

part of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which is

recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Nutrition

Month®" and March 12, 2025, as "National Registered Dietitian

Nutritionist Day"; and

