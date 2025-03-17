Senate Resolution 44 Printer's Number 387
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 387
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
44
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COMITTA, KANE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,
BROWN, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, STREET, CULVER, CAPPELLETTI
AND STEFANO, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing March 12, 2025, as "Registered Dietitian
Nutritionist Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists are food and
nutrition experts who translate the science of nutrition into
practical solutions for healthy living; and
WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists have degrees in
nutrition, dietetics, public health or a related field from
well-respected, accredited colleges and universities; and
WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists have completed an
internship, passed a national examination and complete
continuing professional education requirements to earn the
registered dietitian nutritionist credential; and
WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists form an important
part of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which is
recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Nutrition
Month®" and March 12, 2025, as "National Registered Dietitian
Nutritionist Day"; and
