Senate Bill 458 Printer's Number 389

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 389 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 458 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, STEFANO, DUSH AND MASTRIANO, MARCH 17, 2025 REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 17, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled "An act providing for access to public information, for a designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency, local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing penalties; providing for reporting by State-related institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in procedure, further providing for exceptions for public records. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 708(b)(12) of the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended to read: Section 708. Exceptions for public records. * * * (b) Exceptions.--Except as provided in subsections (c) and (d), the following are exempt from access by a requester under this act: * * * 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

