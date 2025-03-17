Senate Bill 458 Printer's Number 389
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 389
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
458
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, TARTAGLIONE,
COLLETT, STEFANO, DUSH AND MASTRIANO, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled
"An act providing for access to public information, for a
designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,
local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for
procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial
review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing
penalties; providing for reporting by State-related
institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract
information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in
procedure, further providing for exceptions for public
records.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 708(b)(12) of the act of February 14,
2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended
to read:
Section 708. Exceptions for public records.
* * *
(b) Exceptions.--Except as provided in subsections (c) and
(d), the following are exempt from access by a requester under
this act:
* * *
