Senate Resolution 45 Printer's Number 392

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - WHEREAS, The most recent data from the International Agency

for Research on Cancer (IARC) indicates that in 2020,

approximately 300,000 children and adolescents globally were

diagnosed with cancer, an increase from previous years; and

WHEREAS, In 2020, the IARC reported approximately 116,000

pediatric cancer fatalities worldwide, with the highest

mortality rates in low-income and middle-income countries due to

limited access to proper health care and treatment; and

WHEREAS, Pediatric cancer statistics are often underreported

in many regions of the world due to the lack of national cancer

registries, especially in resource-poor countries, meaning the

true number of pediatric cancer cases may be even higher; and

WHEREAS, Children in impoverished nations face significant

barriers in accessing lifesaving medicines, treatments and

clinical trials that could improve their chances of survival;

and

WHEREAS, The five-year survival rate for children diagnosed

with cancer in high-income countries has increased to around 85%

overall, but this varies depending on the cancer type, stage at

diagnosis and available treatment options; and

WHEREAS, Despite improvements in treatment outcomes, the

survival rate for certain types of pediatric cancers, such as

brain tumors, leukemia and neuroblastoma, remain lower,

requiring continued research into more effective therapies; and

WHEREAS, Due to a child's growing body and the fact that many

cancer treatments are tailored for adults, children undergoing

cancer treatment often experience significant long-term side

effects, including issues with growth and development, fertility

and secondary cancers later in life; and

WHEREAS, Possible late effects of cancer treatments include

