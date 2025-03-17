Senate Resolution 45 Printer's Number 392
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - WHEREAS, The most recent data from the International Agency
for Research on Cancer (IARC) indicates that in 2020,
approximately 300,000 children and adolescents globally were
diagnosed with cancer, an increase from previous years; and
WHEREAS, In 2020, the IARC reported approximately 116,000
pediatric cancer fatalities worldwide, with the highest
mortality rates in low-income and middle-income countries due to
limited access to proper health care and treatment; and
WHEREAS, Pediatric cancer statistics are often underreported
in many regions of the world due to the lack of national cancer
registries, especially in resource-poor countries, meaning the
true number of pediatric cancer cases may be even higher; and
WHEREAS, Children in impoverished nations face significant
barriers in accessing lifesaving medicines, treatments and
clinical trials that could improve their chances of survival;
and
WHEREAS, The five-year survival rate for children diagnosed
with cancer in high-income countries has increased to around 85%
overall, but this varies depending on the cancer type, stage at
diagnosis and available treatment options; and
WHEREAS, Despite improvements in treatment outcomes, the
survival rate for certain types of pediatric cancers, such as
brain tumors, leukemia and neuroblastoma, remain lower,
requiring continued research into more effective therapies; and
WHEREAS, Due to a child's growing body and the fact that many
cancer treatments are tailored for adults, children undergoing
cancer treatment often experience significant long-term side
effects, including issues with growth and development, fertility
and secondary cancers later in life; and
WHEREAS, Possible late effects of cancer treatments include
