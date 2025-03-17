Senate Bill 459 Printer's Number 390
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 390
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
459
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, KANE, COLLETT, PISCIOTTANO, BARTOLOTTA,
SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO, COSTA,
VOGEL AND MUTH, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," establishing the Statewide
Imagination Library Program and the Imagination Library of
Pennsylvania Restricted Account; and imposing duties on the
Department of Education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an
article to read:
ARTICLE XXIII-B
STATEWIDE IMAGINATION LIBRARY PROGRAM
Section 2301-B. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Account." The Imagination Library of Pennsylvania
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
