Senate Bill 459 Printer's Number 390

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 390

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

459

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, KANE, COLLETT, PISCIOTTANO, BARTOLOTTA,

SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO, COSTA,

VOGEL AND MUTH, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," establishing the Statewide

Imagination Library Program and the Imagination Library of

Pennsylvania Restricted Account; and imposing duties on the

Department of Education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

ARTICLE XXIII-B

STATEWIDE IMAGINATION LIBRARY PROGRAM

Section 2301-B. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Account." The Imagination Library of Pennsylvania

