Senate Bill 444 Printer's Number 391
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 391
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
444
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, ROTHMAN,
HUTCHINSON, BROWN AND STEFANO, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), entitled
"An act providing for independent oversight and review of
regulations, creating an Independent Regulatory Review
Commission, providing for its powers and duties and making
repeals," further providing for definitions and for existing
regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633,
No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, is amended by
adding a definition to read:
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Economically significant regulation." A regulation that, if
promulgated and implemented, may reasonably be expected to
result in direct or indirect cost to the Commonwealth, to its
political subdivisions and to the private sector in excess of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.