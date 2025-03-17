Senate Bill 444 Printer's Number 391

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 391

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

444

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, ROTHMAN,

HUTCHINSON, BROWN AND STEFANO, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), entitled

"An act providing for independent oversight and review of

regulations, creating an Independent Regulatory Review

Commission, providing for its powers and duties and making

repeals," further providing for definitions and for existing

regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633,

No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, is amended by

adding a definition to read:

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the

meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

"Economically significant regulation." A regulation that, if

promulgated and implemented, may reasonably be expected to

result in direct or indirect cost to the Commonwealth, to its

political subdivisions and to the private sector in excess of

