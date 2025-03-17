Senate Bill 384 Printer's Number 395
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - (2) An exemption may not be granted for operations
conducted, for earned income received or for activities
conducted prior to designation of the real property as part
of a zone.
(b) Additional exemptions.--
(1) Paragraph (2) shall apply if a qualified political
subdivision has enacted a tax on the privilege of engaging in
a profession or business, on wages or compensation, on net
profits from the operation of a business or profession or
other activity or on the occupancy or use of real property
under any of the following:
(i) The act of August 5, 1932 (Sp.Sess., P.L.45,
No.45), referred to as the Sterling Act.
(ii) The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14),
known as the Public School Code of 1949.
(iii) The act of August 24, 1961 (P.L.1135, No.508),
referred to as the First Class A School District Earned
Income Tax Act.
(iv) The act of August 9, 1963 (P.L.640, No.338),
entitled "An act empowering cities of the first class,
coterminous with school districts of the first class, to
authorize the boards of public education of such school
districts to impose certain additional taxes for school
district purposes, and providing for the levy, assessment
and collection of such taxes."
(v) The act of May 30, 1984 (P.L.345, No.69), known
as the First Class City Business Tax Reform Act.
(vi) The act of June 5, 1991 (P.L.9, No.6), known as
the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority
Act for Cities of the First Class.
20250SB0384PN0395 - 23 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.