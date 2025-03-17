Senate Bill 461 Printer's Number 414
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - (3) From 2010 to 2019, there have been more than 66,144
confirmed Lyme disease cases in this Commonwealth, but due to
the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention's number only represents confirmed cases, the
estimated number of Lyme disease cases are 661,440 based on
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 10 times
multiplier of actual cases. Therefore, with more than
12,960,000 Pennsylvanians in 2019, an estimated 5.1% of
Pennsylvanians contracted Lyme disease in the same 10 years.
(4) In July 2021, the Department of Environmental
Protection, the Department of Conservation and Natural
Resources and the Physician General discussed the high
incidence in this Commonwealth resulting in high prevalence
of ticks and confirmed a high risk of Lyme disease in every
county of this Commonwealth. The Department of Environmental
Protection collected two times more blacklegged tick nymphs
in 2021 compared to 2020 and stated that infected blacklegged
ticks are present in all 67 counties in this Commonwealth.
(5) According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne
disease in the United States.
(6) The early clinical diagnosis and appropriate
treatment of these related tick-borne illnesses can greatly
reduce the risks of continued, diverse and chronic symptoms
that can affect every system and organ of the human body and
often every aspect of an individual's life.
(7) Between 10% to 40% of Lyme disease patients may go
on to suffer from complex, chronic/persistent conditions
which may be more difficult to treat.
(8) There are multiple diagnostic and treatment
