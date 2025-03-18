A' Event and Happening Design Award Announces Final Call for Entries for 2024-2025 Period

Event Industry Awards 2025

International Event Design Competition Welcomes Submissions from Event Designers, Planners and Organizations until March 30, 2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Event and Happening Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition dedicated to recognizing excellence in event design and planning, has announced its final call for entries for the 2024-2025 competition period. The award program, established in 2008, stands as a prominent platform for event designers , planners, and organizations to showcase their innovative approaches and creative achievements in event design on a global stage.The significance of the A' Event and Happening Design Award extends beyond mere recognition, serving as a catalyst for advancement in the events industry. Recent laureates demonstrate the breadth and impact of exceptional event design, including Tammy Ho from Shanghai KNN for the immersive "Recall Of The Universe Exhibition," and FunDesign.tv for their innovative work on the "2023 Taoyuan Land Art Festival Exhibition." These award-winning projects exemplify how creative event design can transform spaces and create meaningful experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide.The competition welcomes submissions across multiple categories, including corporate events, trade shows, exhibitions, festivals, concerts, ceremonies, and conferences. Entries remain open to individuals, teams, and companies from all countries, with works created within the past decade eligible for consideration. The submission process involves a preliminary free scoring phase, followed by nomination. Participants must submit high-quality visual documentation, including a striking main image and supporting materials that showcase the event's impact, atmosphere, and technical execution.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, event professionals, journalists, and entrepreneurs. The assessment criteria encompass innovative concept development, effective space utilization, creative stage design, sustainable practices, and attendee experience impact. This comprehensive evaluation ensures a fair and thorough assessment of each submission's merits.Winners receive the comprehensive A' Design Prize package, including the prestigious A' Design Award Winner Logo, international exhibition opportunities, and extensive media coverage. Pro-Edition winners additionally receive a trophy, printed certificate, and invitation to the exclusive Gala-Night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The award provides winners with global recognition through inclusion in the yearbook publication and various international design rankings.The A' Event and Happening Design Award plays a vital role in advancing the events industry by recognizing and promoting innovative approaches that enhance user experiences and contribute to societal well-being. Through celebrating excellence in event design, the award encourages the development of more sustainable, inclusive, and impactful event experiences that benefit communities worldwide.Event designers, planners, and organizations interested in gaining international recognition for their exceptional work are encouraged to participate in this prestigious competition. The final deadline for submissions is March 30, 2025. Detailed information about the competition, submission requirements, and past winners can be found at:About A' Event and Happening Design AwardThe A' Event and Happening Design Award represents a significant platform for recognizing excellence in event design and planning. This competition provides designers, agencies, and organizations with opportunities to demonstrate their creativity and innovation in event design. The award aims to advance the event design sector by highlighting exceptional achievements that contribute to improved user experiences and societal advancement. Through its comprehensive evaluation process and international exposure, the award helps establish new standards of excellence in event design while fostering innovation and sustainable practices in the industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award stands as an international juried design competition focused on promoting and recognizing excellence across multiple design disciplines. Operating since 2008, the competition employs a rigorous blind peer-review process and maintains high ethical standards in its evaluation methodology. The award aims to advance society through good design by motivating creators to develop superior products and projects that benefit communities worldwide. Through its comprehensive prize package and global platform, the A' Design Award helps connect innovative designers with opportunities while fostering a deeper appreciation for design excellence. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate at:

