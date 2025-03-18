Climate Governance Forum and Women's Leadership event in La Paz at the Catholic University of Bolivia Dr. Ximena Peres Arenas, Dr. Omar Salinas, Claribel Aparicio and Maryna Ovtsynova at the Catholic University of Bolivia Climate Governance Forum and Women's Leadership event in La Paz at the Catholic University of Bolivia Linda Ramírez, José Ríos, Grecia Paola Molina, Maryna Ovtsynova, and other attendees of the Climate Governance Forum and Women's Leadership event in La Paz at the Catholic University of Bolivia Vice Minister of Civil Defense of Bolivia, Dr. Juan Carlos Calvimonte, and ALLATRA IPM President Maryna Ovtsynova at the Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia

ALLATRA Establishes Scientific Cooperation with Bolivia's Catholic University and Ministry of Civil Defense

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking Climate Governance Forum and Women's Leadership event at the Catholic University of Bolivia (UCB) brought together prominent scientists, government officials, and industry leaders to address critical natural disaster challenges. ALLATRA International Public Movement President Maryna Ovtsynova and Creative Society President Olga Schmidt were invited speakers at this significant gathering.The event was organized by The National Coordination Center of the Creative Society Project in Bolivia, which demonstrated exemplary leadership and organizational prowess.The event garnered significant support from key organizations, including the Catholic University of Bolivia through its National Rectorate and La Paz campus, Bagó Bolivia, INFORSE as the main specialized press outlet on CSR and sustainability, Environmental Support Program ESP, She Knows Space, Green Hearts Project, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, Sajama Summit S.A., and Women in Mining Bolivia.The forum also featured distinguished speakers, including Dr. John Ahn, PhD, MBA, from ALLATRA's Analytical Department for Earth Studies, and Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva, PhD, an expert in emerging technologies with research experience at Oxford and Technical University of Munich and a specialist at ALLATRA's Analytical Department for Earth Studies. Mariela Baldivieso, psychologist and Creative Society Coordinator in Tarija.During the event, ALLATRA representatives of the Analytical Department for Earth Studies presented their latest research findings, including the groundbreaking documentary "Trap for Humanity," which explores the connections between environmental degradation and public health challenges. The presentation highlighted critical issues such as the increase in autism rates and the growing presence of micro and nanoplastics in human bodies.A significant portion of the forum focused on the Siberian Plume threat, detailed in the scientific report "On the Threat of a Magma Plume Eruption in Siberia and Strategies for Addressing the Issue." According to the research, which details geodynamic processes and potential magmatic activation beneath the Siberian Platform, various scenarios are being studied, ranging from major geological events to gradual magma releases to controlled degassing.The event welcomed numerous distinguished attendees, including Dr. Omar Salinas, Director of the Environmental Engineering Department at Catholic University of Bolivia; Claribel Aparicio, Founder of the American Chamber of Commerce of Bolivia; Ana Rivas, Ambassador of El Salvador; Andrea Echeverría Averanga, Legislative Assembly Member of the Department of La Paz, Linda Ramírez, CSR executive at Bagó Bolivia, Ximena Galarza, renowned journalist, Isabel Aranibar, co-founder of She Knows Space, Alejandra Aguirre, AMCHAM Bolivia Manager, Veronica Vargas, Project Coordinator at Pro-Transition - GIZ, Ana María Aranibar, Executive Manager at Sajama Summit S.A., along with delegates from the Ministry of Environment, GIZ, and other collaborators.A significant outcome of the forum was the establishment of an alliance with the Catholic University of Bolivia and ALLATRA International Public Movement along with Creative Society project. The collaboration encompasses various initiatives, including ALLATRA scientists' work on microplastics research, where the university is currently conducting studies.ALLATRA extends its deepest gratitude for the outstanding level of event organization and remarkable dedication shown by the team, coordinated under José Ríos and the La Paz Coordination Center under the coordination of Grecia Paola Molina, environmental engineer and corporate social responsibility specialist.Following the main conference, several crucial meetings took place. The Vice Minister of Civil Defense of Bolivia, Dr. Juan Carlos Calvimontes, held a meeting with ALLATRA IPM President Maryna Ovtsynova and José Ríos, coordinator of Creative Society Bolivia. At this meeting, Ms. Ovtsynova presented a comprehensive geodynamic model, demonstrating an exponential increase in natural disasters on a global scale. The study placed particular emphasis on seismic activity in Bolivia, where a steady trend toward increasing frequency and intensity of earthquakes has been observed. The presented geodynamic model clearly illustrates the interconnection between various natural phenomena and their escalating dynamics.The meeting resulted in establishing mutual cooperation. This cooperation aims to disseminate information and scientific knowledge and provide scientific advisory support to the ministry on natural disasters, their impacts, causes, and consequences, and risk management.Through ALLATRA’s comprehensive research and international outreach, ALLATRA continues to foster vital scientific collaborations with academic institutions and state organizations worldwide. The cooperations established during these meetings with Bolivian institutions reflect ALLATRA's ongoing mission to provide critical scientific insights and expertise in addressing natural disaster challenges, contributing to the safety and well-being of communities across the globe.About ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to conducting comprehensive research on natural disasters and promoting international scientific cooperation.

