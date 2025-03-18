NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Announces Event 'Come On, Partner! Summoning Jutsu'

The limited-time event recreating the "Summoning Jutsu" begins March 1st

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori has announced that its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be launching the limited-time event, "Come On, Partner! Summoning Jutsu", from March 20th (Thursday). The event will allow participants to experience the ninjutsu (ninja technique) practiced by Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno and other central characters as the ace up their sleeve in battle.

The "Summoning Jutsu" is one of the most popular ninjutsu techniques in the NARUTO and BORUTO series, and now makes its debut at the themed attraction NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato. At a designated location within the attraction, participants chant "kuchiyose no jutsu" ("summoning jutsu") and place their hands on a symbol on the ground to summon an animal familiar behind them.

■Overview: "Come On, Partner! Summoning Jutsu"

Duration: March 20th (Thursday)

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (last entry 8:00 PM)

Eligibility: Visitors to the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction are eligible.

Content: At a designated location within the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction area, participants can chant "kuchiyose no jutsu" ("summoning jutsu") and place their hands on the ground to activate the ninjutsu.

Price: Free (separate admission ticket required to enter attraction area)

Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction within Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

