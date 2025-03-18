QCT Showcases New Systems Accelerated by NVIDIA at GTC 2025

Data center and liquid cooling solutions for the age of generative AI

We are thrilled to exhibit our latest QuantaGrid servers at GTC 2025. These servers, accelerated by NVIDIA's latest advancements, represent a significant leap forward in data center technology.” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

ST. JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is excited to announce its participation at NVIDIA GTC 2025, taking place at the San Jose Convention Center from March 17 to 21. Under the theme “Exploring New AI Frontiers,” QCT is demonstrating its innovative systems and solutions that enable generative AI (GenAI) from data center to edge at Booth #1322. QCT will be showcasing its latest QuantaGrid servers accelerated by the latest generation of NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology, the QCT QoolRack Sidecar Liquid Cooling Solution that pairs well with different NVIDIA-accelerated AI server racks, and a variety of new accelerated computing solutions and GenAI scenarios.QCT is also supporting the release of NVIDIA’s latest announcements at GTC 2025, namely the NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra platform that includes the NVIDIA HGX B300 NVL16 and NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, with QCT next-gen servers including QuantaGrid D75U-1U and QuantaGrid D75H-10U. With optimized compute, increased memory, and high-performance networking offered by NVIDIA technologies, these systems deliver breakthrough performance for AI reasoning, agentic AI, and inference applications. New QuantaGrid servers such as the QuantaGrid D75E-4U will also support the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, a powerful data center GPU for AI and visual computing that accelerates demanding enterprise workloads, including AI, scientific computing, graphics, and video applications."We are thrilled to exhibit our latest QuantaGrid servers at GTC 2025. These servers, accelerated by NVIDIA's latest advancements, represent a significant leap forward in data center technology,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “At QCT, we are also dedicated to providing our customers with sustainable solutions that push for better efficiency and lower TCO."“While AI is driving groundbreaking innovations across many industries, AI infrastructure is not a one size fits all approach,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president of GPU products at NVIDIA. “By working with leading manufacturers like QCT to deliver modular system-level and rack-level solutions we’re able to meet the efficiency, scalability and performance needs of enterprises for AI reasoning, agentic and physical AI applications.”QCT product highlights:● New QCT QuantaGrid Servers: QCT QuantaGrid servers include the QuantaGrid D75E-4U supporting the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, the QuantaGrid D75U-1U, a NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 system, comprising a liquid-cooled, rack-scale solution that boasts a 72-GPU NVLink domain, functioning as a single massive GPU, and the QuantaGrid D75H-10, a new NVIDIA HGX B300 NVL16 system, offering ultimate flexibility and performance for different levels of AI/HPC computing needs.● QCT QoolRack Sidecar Liquid Cooling Solution: An innovative solution that is highly compatible with the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 server racks, and QCT server racks populated with NVIDIA HGX 8-GPU and NVIDIA PCIe GPUs. It can be integrated seamlessly with traditional air-cooled data centers without any infrastructure modifications, helping data centers to achieve power efficiency and sustainability at reasonable costs.● Accelerated Computing in Private Cloud: QCT Platform on Demand (QCT POD) is a highly adaptive HPC and AI converged system that integrates seamlessly with the NVIDIA NGC catalog, providing easy access to NGC’s extensive development resources while ensuring high performance and flexibility for diverse data center workloads. Additionally, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise (NVAIE) solution, combined with QCT’s certified systems, empowers enterprises to efficiently build, run, and deploy GenAI. By integrating with VMware Private AI Foundation, this fully optimized solution delivers an AI-ready infrastructure, allowing enterprises to securely run AI workloads within private cloud environments.● End-to-End AI/GenAI Scenarios: QCT’s comprehensive AI infrastructure supports a wide range of AI and GenAI applications across cloud and edge environments. It enables retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) at the data center level while facilitating real-time AI inference services at the edge. Moreover, QCT QuantaEdge servers, equipped with the QCT GenAI Dev. Kit, realize operational maintenance for robotic arms in a 5G environment.Additionally, QCT will hold in-person and online sessions during GTC 2025. These sessions aim to provide insights into how our products and solutions can accelerate AI at scale, particularly by leveraging NVIDIA cutting-edge technologies and QCT’s self-developed solutions and tools such as QCT POD, QCT 5G x AI Dev. Kit, and QCT GenAI Dev. Kit.To learn more about QCT GPU-accelerated systems, visit QCT Booth #1322 or www.qct.io About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.