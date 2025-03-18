Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,147 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4002239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: March 17, 2025, at 1931 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Court Ordered Conditions (VCOR).

 

ACCUSED: Cooper Murphy                                                

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 17, 2025, at approximately 1931 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Colonnade Inn in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Cooper Murphy (32) of Lyndon, VT had been shouting in the parking lot and on the balcony of the property and had made threatening comments towards another guest. Based on the interactions with Murphy and several witnesses it was determined that Murphy had committed the crimes of disorderly conduct and VCOR. Murphy was issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on April 14, 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/14/2025 at 0830 hours.            

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Not Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Ste 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel: 802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more