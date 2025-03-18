St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A4002239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: March 17, 2025, at 1931 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Court Ordered Conditions (VCOR).

ACCUSED: Cooper Murphy

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 17, 2025, at approximately 1931 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Colonnade Inn in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Cooper Murphy (32) of Lyndon, VT had been shouting in the parking lot and on the balcony of the property and had made threatening comments towards another guest. Based on the interactions with Murphy and several witnesses it was determined that Murphy had committed the crimes of disorderly conduct and VCOR. Murphy was issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on April 14, 2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/14/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Not Included

