St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4002239
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: March 17, 2025, at 1931 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Court Ordered Conditions (VCOR).
ACCUSED: Cooper Murphy
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 17, 2025, at approximately 1931 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Colonnade Inn in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Cooper Murphy (32) of Lyndon, VT had been shouting in the parking lot and on the balcony of the property and had made threatening comments towards another guest. Based on the interactions with Murphy and several witnesses it was determined that Murphy had committed the crimes of disorderly conduct and VCOR. Murphy was issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on April 14, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/14/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5 Ste 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Tel: 802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.