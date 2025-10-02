Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:25A3006766

TROOPER: David Lambert                                

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/01 and 10/02 2025 at multiple times

LOCATION: Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

 

ACCUSED: David Henault

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above dates, the Vermont State Police received numerous calls from David Henault of Washington, VT. There was no legitimate emergency or need for police assistance; however, Henault continued to make calls to State Police dispatch. He had previously been told not to call unless there was an actual emergency. Troopers responded and issued Henault a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 10/06/2025 at 1230 hours for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/06/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

