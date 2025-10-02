Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A3006766
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/01 and 10/02 2025 at multiple times
LOCATION: Washington, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication
ACCUSED: David Henault
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above dates, the Vermont State Police received numerous calls from David Henault of Washington, VT. There was no legitimate emergency or need for police assistance; however, Henault continued to make calls to State Police dispatch. He had previously been told not to call unless there was an actual emergency. Troopers responded and issued Henault a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 10/06/2025 at 1230 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/06/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
Legal Disclaimer:
