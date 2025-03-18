Saint Albans Barracks / Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Accessory, Impeding

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2001806

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME 03/16/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Rd, Isle La Motte, VT

VIOLATIONS: Attempting to Elude, Careless/Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Accessory After the Fact, Impeding Public Officer

ACCUSED #1: Mackenna Shea-Smith

AGE: 25

Location of Residence: Saint Albans, VT

ACCUSED #2: Tylor Lindsay

AGE: 27

Location of Residence: Isle LaMotte, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 16, 2025 at approximately 1100 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were called to assist with an ongoing case involving Swanton PD and Saint Albans City PD. Saint Albans PD was looking to arrest Mackenna Smith (age 25) on unrelated charges, and when Swanton PD came upon her, she fled from them. The vehicle she was driving was later located in Isle La Motte. During the interaction, Smith ended up locking the doors of the vehicle and speeding off from the scene while Troopers were trying to force the door open. They were located the following day (3/17/2025) in Highgate and were taken into custody. Due to the manner in which she fled, Smith is being charged with attempting to elude, careless and negligent operation, and reckless endangerment. Lindsay is being charged with accessory after the fact and impeding a public official. Both were issued citations by Vermont State Police and Swanton PD. Saint Albans City PD lodged Smith at Chittenden County Correctional Facility on separate charges. The vehicle they were traveling in was deemed to be stolen and recovered at the scene.

(Citations issued)

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle (North Hero)

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/24/2025 @ 0900 hours

