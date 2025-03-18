Outdoor Gear Company Launches One-Of-A-Kind Rental Program

Near Zero logo

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Near Zero , an outdoor gear company whose mission is to provide high-quality, easy-to-use lightweight gear, is excited to announce the launch of its rental program, designed to make its high-quality camping gear more accessible for adventurers of all experience levels. This new program allows individuals and groups to rent gear for their next outdoor adventure—with the added flexibility to purchase the gear they rented after their adventure."We understand those new to the trails can be hesitant to buy gear, not knowing if backpacking and camping is going to be for them," Scott Jensen, founder and owner of Near Zero, said. "After users rent our gear, we are confident they'll want to get back outdoors with the comfort and ease our gear offers."Whether you're a solo backpacker, a duo, a small group, or an outfitter, the rental program offers customizable rental bundles to fit your needs.Our rental options and customization features offer four bundle sizes: Youth, 1-Person, 2-Person, and 3-Person kits, ensuring the perfect fit for any adventure. Each bundle allows renters to select their ideal tent size for a personalized camping experience. Flexible rental durations of 3-day, 7-day, or 14-day periods provide convenience for short getaways or extended trips. For those who only need a tent, a tent-only option is available, with rental fees ranging from $15 to $20.Each bundle comes with 13 of Near Zero's outdoor essentials (except the Youth Bundle, which comes with seven), including Near Zero's patent-pending The DEAN 60L backpack, tent, sleeping bag, sleeping pad, inflatable pillow, headlamp, first aid kit, stove, stainless steel pot, chair/stool, water filter, compass/thermometer carabiner, titanium spork, and a complimentary water bottle. All items are packed by Near Zero in The DEAN 60L backpack and shipped, ready for the upcoming adventure.To make the process even more convenient, Near Zero is promoting the rental bundles with a "free return shipping" offer—cutting shipping costs in half. Customers will pay a flat shipping fee starting at $20, including returning the gear.If adventurers need more time with their gear, they can easily upgrade to the next available rental duration."Our goal is to make outdoor experiences more accessible and hassle-free with our lightweight gear," said Jensen. "We're excited to continue our mission by sharing our gear through this rental program, which we know will help get more families and individuals outside so they can come to love the outdoors as much as we do."For more information or to reserve your gear, visit the rental section on Near Zero's Website About Near ZeroFounded in 2019, Near Zero provides quality gear that's lightweight and easy to use, so there are no barriers preventing adventurers from getting out in nature, and they can focus on the relationships that matter most. Headquartered in Mesa, AZ, Near Zero takes the guesswork out of the essentials for an outdoor adventure by providing packs with all the necessities that are organized and ready to go. In 2022, Near Zero introduced its patent-pending backpack called The Dean™, with a one-of-a-kind labeled storage system. Near Zero's quality outdoor products are trusted by companies like Scheels, Subaru, AAFES, and Scouting of America. Outdoor influencers, including Gear Junkie, rank it among the best lightweight gear they have used. Learn more at https://nearzero.co/

