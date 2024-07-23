Near Zero expands its online presence to SCHEELS.com

Near Zero is a trusted name in outdoor gear for thousands of customers worldwide and is now excited to share its gear with SCHEELS's millions of online shoppers

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Near Zero , an outdoor gear company whose mission is to provide high-quality, easy-to-use ultra-lightweight gear, has partnered with its first large retailer SCHEELS . Near Zero customers and other outdoors enthusiasts can now buy Near Zero's lightweight outdoor gear on SCHEELS's website. This partnership expands Near Zero’s brand awareness, footprint, and availability, and showcases the growth and trust Near Zero has continued to build with their customers through its innovative and reliable products."SCHEELS is the first big box retailer we've worked with, and it couldn’t be a better fit," said Scott Jensen, founder and owner of Near Zero. "SCHEELS and Near Zero share similar visions and our missions. Both our brand image and product offerings align to provide consumers with high-quality, easy, and dependable products while enabling greater access to the outdoors."Since its founding in 2019, Near Zero has been a direct-to-consumer retailer and, over time, began offering products via its website, Amazon, and smaller local retailers. This partnership with SCHEELS will increase availability and access to Near Zero's world-class tents, sleeping pads, sleeping bags, headlamps, bundles, and more, including The DEAN, Near Zero's patent-pending backpack. The DEAN and The Little DEAN, feature a labeled, compartmentalized, and removable organizational storage system that maximizes stability, comfort, weight distribution, and accessibility to gear, perfect for those wanting to get into backpacking or experience a new way to organize their gear."Near Zero's goal has always been to help people get out and go with gear that's easy to use, durable, and affordable," Scott added. "It's thrilling to know that SCHEELS sees Near Zero as a growing company that provides customers with innovative products that they want Near Zero added to their selection. We want customers to compare our brand to those of other brands, to see just how easy it can be to get out and go using Near Zero gear."Near Zero gear is available for purchase immediately on Scheels.com. Learn more at nearzero.co.About Near ZeroFounded in 2019, Near Zero provides quality gear that’s ultra-lightweight, and easy to use, so there are no barriers preventing adventurers from getting out in nature so they can focus on the relationships that matter most. Headquartered in Mesa, AZ, Near Zero takes the guesswork out of the essentials for an outdoor adventure by providing packs with all the necessities that are organized and ready to go. In 2022, Near Zero introduced its patent-pending backpack called The Dean™, with a one-of-a-kind labeled storage system. Near Zero’s quality outdoor products are trusted by companies like Subaru and Outdoor Element, and outdoor influencers rank it among the best ultralight gear they have used. Learn more at https://nearzero.co/ PR Contact:Natalie MollinetPhone: 801-824-1239Email: mollinetpr@gmail.com