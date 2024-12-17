Outdoor gear company launches third-generation backpack

Near Zero logo

In just four years, Near Zero has launched a 60L backpack, upgrading features while keeping the same quality Near Zero delivers.

We have been working all year on The DEAN 60L by gathering customer feedback about our past packs to build something that will enhance everyone's outdoor adventure.” — Scott Jensen

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Near Zero , an outdoor gear company whose mission is to provide high-quality, lightweight, easy-to-use gear, announced its latest addition to its backpacks, The DEAN 60L . Building on the success of its predecessor, The DEAN 55L , this updated 60-liter backpack offers additional space and enhanced features designed to provide greater comfort and support for a wider range of adventurers. The third-generation backpack continues Near Zero's mission to make backpacking as accessible as possible by delivering lightweight, organized gear that is ready to go."We have been working all year on The DEAN 60L by gathering customer feedback about our past packs to build something that will enhance everyone's outdoor adventure," Near Zero's founder, Scott Jensen, said. "Our goal is to provide lightweight, easy-to-pack gear that's comfortable and adjustable, allowing individuals to focus on enjoying nature."The DEAN 60L is an adventure-ready backpack with several key upgrades from its predecessor. The most noticeable change is its larger capacity, and color, with an increased depth for easier packing and repacking of gear. The removable waist belt clips now accommodate a wider range of body sizes (21 to 52+ inches), with reduced height ensuring it fits perfectly in airplane overhead compartments. Improved comfort comes with its S-shaped shoulder straps and upgraded webbing, padding, and buckles. The backpack now features more durable and water-resistant 210D ripstop nylon inside and out, external webbing for extra storage, a larger top brain compartment, a bigger hip pouch and side pockets, and extended webbing at the bottom to attach standard bear canisters. The structural strength of the frame and back panel is reinforced, and the improved front panel is designed for easier zipping. Other upgrades include a detachable rain cover with a zippered pouch, improved internal removable mesh divider materials, and relocated S, M, and L size labels for better visibility.The 60L backpack is also available for purchase in a bundle pack called The Adventure Bundle. This bundle includes ten key essentials for an overnight trip, including Near Zero's new Peralta 25F Synthetic sleeping bag, an insulated pad, cookware, a First Aid Kit, and more. The Adventure Bundle offers quality gear that makes outdoor adventures accessible and affordable. At about half the price of Near Zero's original bundle, it's a budget-friendly option. Plus, customers can fully customize the bundle on Near Zero's website."As our name continues to build a reputation in the backpacking community, we remain committed to delivering the best outdoor gear to our customers," Jensen said. "The DEAN, named after my father, reflects his passion for quality and innovation in lightweight gear. He was known for taking impromptu overnight trips to ensure the gear met his standards. We wouldn’t bring anything to market that my dad wouldn’t have approved of, and we’re thrilled to share the 60L pack with adventurers everywhere."The DEAN 60L can be ordered individually or in the Adventure Bundle.About Near ZeroFounded in 2019, Near Zero provides quality gear that's lightweight and easy to use, so there are no barriers preventing adventurers from getting out in nature, and they can focus on the relationships that matter most. Headquartered in Mesa, AZ, Near Zero takes the guesswork out of the essentials for an outdoor adventure by providing packs with all the necessities that are organized and ready to go. In 2022, Near Zero introduced its patent-pending backpack called The Dean™, with a one-of-a-kind labeled storage system. Near Zero's quality outdoor products are trusted by companies like Scheels, Subaru, AAFES, and Scouting of America. Outdoor influencers, including Gear Junkie rank it among the best lightweight gear they have used. Learn more at https://nearzero.co/

