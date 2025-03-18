NatureStar North America & Matter® Expand Compostable Product Reach with ArchPoint Partnership

Matter® is Driving the Future of Sustainable Consumer Goods

NatureStar & ArchPoint partner to expand Matter® compostables, boosting distribution, innovation, and access to sustainable consumer products.

Our mission has always been to create accessible, high-quality compostable products, and this collaboration allows us to amplify that impact.” — Tim Busby, Founder and CEO of NatureStar North America

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NatureStar North America, a leading innovator in compostable single use consumer products, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ArchPoint Group, Inc. Through this definitive agreement, ArchPoint has acquired a 50% equity interest in NatureStar North America, further positioning the company for accelerated growth and expanded distribution of its Matter® brand products.With a well-established reputation for material science innovation, globally certified biopolymers, and advanced biofiber technology, NatureStar North America has led the charge in transforming the single-use products industry. Through this partnership, the Matterbrand will now leverage Acadian Crossing Consumer Products’ extensive distribution network, deep market insights, and category expertise to broaden access to high-performance, fully compostable solutions across retail and foodservice channels.Driving the Future of Sustainable Consumer GoodsMatteris widely recognized for its commitment to sustainability, offering a portfolio of products that decompose in 12 months or less when composted properly, returning plant-based nutrients back to the earth. From food storage bags and waste bags to cutlery, plates, cups, and parchment paper, Matterprovides eco-conscious consumers with a trusted, effective alternative to traditional plastic. The brand’s presence in major retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon further highlights its rapid growth and consumer demand.Unparalleled Innovation & Vertical IntegrationThe collaboration with ArchPoint enables NatureStar North America to scale production capacity, optimize supply chains, and accelerate innovation in compostable material technology. With a vertically integrated approach, the company develops proprietary biopolymer resins that are food-safe, compostable, and biodegradable, setting a new standard in sustainable manufacturing.“This partnership is an important milestone for NatureStar North America,” said Tim Busby, Founder and CEO of NatureStar North America. “With Acadian Crossing’s expertise in product distribution and private label development, Matterwill be able to reach more consumers than ever before. Our mission has always been to create accessible, high-quality compostable products, and this collaboration allows us to amplify that impact.”“NatureStar North America has been at the forefront of sustainable product innovation,” said Jesse Edelman, Founder and CEO of ArchPoint Group. “By joining forces, we can drive even greater adoption of plant-based alternatives and accelerate the shift away from single-use plastics.”As consumers and businesses alike continue prioritizing sustainability, NatureStar North America and ArchPoint Group remain committed to delivering industry-leading compostable solutions that redefine convenience without compromising environmental responsibility.About NatureStar North AmericaNatureStar North America, LLC develops and manufactures a diverse portfolio of compostable products designed for retail and foodservice applications. The company’s proprietary biopolymer resins and biofiber technology deliver innovative, high-performance alternatives to traditional plastics. NatureStar North America is committed to sustainability, accessibility, and advancing the future of responsible consumer goods.About ArchPoint Group & Acadian CrossingArchPoint Group, Inc. is a global consulting, branding, and sales organization that partners with retailers and brands to drive strategic growth. Acadian Crossing Consumer Products, an ArchPoint company, is a product development, sourcing, and distribution firm dedicated to private label and branded solutions, delivering high-quality, eco-conscious products to some of the largest retailers in the U.S.For more information on NatureStar North America and Matter, visit www.makeitmatter.com

